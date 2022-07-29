All schools in Bourbonnais district adopt Tigers mascot

BOURBONNAIS — All schools in Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 will share the same mascot next year — the Tigers.

The Bourbonnais School Board approved the change Tuesday for Shabbona and Shepard elementary schools to change their mascots from the Shabbona Bears and the Shepard Rockets to the Tigers mascot used by the rest of the district.

The change falls in line with the recent move by LeVasseur Elementary from the Explorers to the Tigers, which the board approved in June.

Liberty Intermediate and Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center already have the Tigers mascot.

The LeVasseur school leadership said many students were unaware their mascot was the Explorers.

When shown a picture of the mascot, students named a range of figures when trying to guess who it was, from a janitor to a ninja to Bob Ross the painter.

During the Tuesday meeting, leadership and staff from Shabbona and Shepard said they also wanted to change their school mascots to align with the rest of the district.

When surveyed after the June board meeting, most staff supported adopting the same change as LeVasseur, they said.

Reasons included creating district unity and making it easier for families with children in multiple schools to share spirit wear or pass it along to their siblings.

Students also can wear the same spirit wear from one year to the next when changing schools, and staff that work across multiple schools can show pride for the entire district by wearing one mascot.