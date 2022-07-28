Full lineup schedule for Merchant Street MusicFest

Merchant Street MusicFest returns to downtown Kankakee on Friday and Saturday with dozens of musical acts. The festival features local and national performers and offers three stages, as well as a teen stage for up-and-coming performers.
Both days take place at Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.merchantstreetmusicfest.com" target="_blank">merchantstreetmusicfest.com</a>.
MERCHANT STREET STAGE
• DJ Juan D — 5:10 p.m.
• Michael Rockert — 5:30 p.m.
• Everyday People — 7 p.m.
• The South Side Social Club — 8:10 p.m.
• Maggie Speaks — 9:50 p.m.
HILL STAGE
• Kali — 5 p.m.
• Mordecai — 5 p.m.
• Mary Claire — 5 p.m.
• 1.21 Gigawatts — 5:50 p.m.
• Bluprint — 6:40 p.m.
• Musa Man — 7:40 p.m.
• Tedious & Brief — 8:30 p.m.
• Ill Doots — 9:50 p.m.
<strong>PLATFORM STAGE</strong>
• John Prine Time — 5 p.m.
• Fruteland Jackson — 6:50 p.m.
• Petra Van Nuis/Andy Brown Quartet — 8:40 p.m.
<strong>TEEN STAGE</strong>
• Jayson Verrett — 6:30 p.m.
• Parker Beasley — 6:50 p.m.
• DJ Hayli — 7:10 p.m.
• Terry Prude — 7:30 p.m.
• Kait Rose — 8 p.m.
• Blake Schaffer — 8:30 p.m.
• Dee-Jay — 9 p.m.
• Smitty — 9:40 p.m.
• Lady G — 10:20 p.m.
Performing Saturday is: Sugarhill Gang; BBI; 10 Grand Band; Villa Mure; The Silhouettes; Unified Voices of Kankakee; DJ Jason; Motherfolk; Michigan Rattlers; Dallas Ugly; Burr Oak; The Strips; The Alcatones; Fuzzy Jeffries & the Kings of Memphis; Jesse Cotton Stone Band; The Instinct; The Simsons; Brian Butterfly.
Also on Saturday, Anna Elyse; Jayson Verrett; Adelaide Rhys; Hoop Jam with Brii from Intrinsic Arts; Intro to poi and rope dart with Kegan from Intrinsic Arts; DJ Sets from Jim Judicious and Ezra Jermale.
<strong>ART</strong>
In addition to the music, Merchant Street MusicFest features handcrafted art vendors. From 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, check out the following regional artists in Artist Alley.
• APalm Creations
• Canvas Writer
• Peerless Charm
• Ghost Owl Studio
• Afro Delights
• Little Angels' Secrets
• Kat Ann Art
• Natural Formations
• Katie Bell
• Guzzling Glitter
• High Vibes on High Times
• Prederick's Emporium
• Cricket Time
• Soul Drip
• Get Boned by Gypsy Warrior Tribe
• C&L Fine Goods Boutique
• Modusa Marxana's Good Loc Charms & Accessories
<strong>FOOD/DRINK</strong>
There are plenty of places to grab a bite or a drink, as dozens of vendors will be on site during the festival. There will be a beer garden, with many selections of beer, seltzers, ciders, wine and more. For specials and a full drink menu, visit <a href="https://www.merchantstreetmusicfest.com/drinks" target="_blank">merchantstreetmusicfest.com/drinks</a>.
• Bamboo Island
• Brother George's BBQ (Friday only)
• Creme of the Crop (Saturday only)
• Conway's Concessions
• Que It Up Cafe
• MiaBella's Wood Fired Pizza
• Mr. K's Chuckwagon
• Oberweis Dairy
• Uplifted Bistro
• Rebel Ice Cream
• Martinez Tacos
• Funnel Cake World & Grill
• Nell's BBQ
• Mac's BBQ (Saturday only)
• Tacos El Guadalajara
<strong>KIDS</strong>
There will be activities for kids throughout the festival. Kids 5 and under can participate for free during the entire fest, and kids 10 and under are free from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
<strong>GIVING BACK</strong>
Collaborating with MSMF is the Knights of Columbus, who will be raising funds to support the family of Sara and Justin Loring, of Kankakee, who recently passed away following a car accident in Georgia. Their three children survived.