VAC looking to move offices to Bourbonnais

KANKAKEE — The Veterans Assistance Commission is working toward moving its offices from Kankakee to Bourbonnais within the next three or four months, citing a need to be closer to the veterans it serves.

Karen Smietanski, assistant superintendent of the VAC of Kankakee County, gave a presentation Tuesday at the Kankakee County Board’s Executive Committee.

The VAC is looking to move into the same building as the Veterans Administration’s Community Based Outpatient Clinic at 581 William Latham Drive in Bourbonnais.

The local VAC offices are currently in the county administration building at 189 E. Court St. in Kankakee. Smietanski said the office at the CBOC is move-in ready.

“We are looking at it, looking at the open space, working on the process and seeing what is available and working through that,” she said.

The CBOC occupies approximately one half of the third floor of the William Latham Drive location, and the VAC would take up 2,239 square feet of the back northwest corner of the building. There would be room for expansion as well.

“It is a great location,” Smietanski said. “There are actually showers in the in the building in that location, so that would give us the opportunity to provide showers for homeless veterans. There’s space for us to hopefully have a food pantry if we wanted to have a food pantry in our our location or even bring in a food pantry on another floor eventually. But overall, there’s plenty of space for us now with growth potential in the offices.”

The VAC’s presentation indicated that there’s growth by association. The CBOC sees between 60-150 veterans a day and has 3,000 veteran clients in its current appointment database. The VAC sees on average 200 veterans a month.

“It will increase our overall presence and clientele astronomically,” Smietanski said. “We can’t even imagine what it’ll do to our everyday business.”

The VAC is currently in lease negotiations with the landlord of the William Latham Drive property. The lease would be around $30,000 per year, and there’s money in the VAC’s budget to handle this cost.

County Board chairman Andy Wheeler said he likes the idea of the move.

“It’s going to serve veterans incredibly,” he said. “The synergy between the two [offices] is a unique opportunity.

The VAC of Kankakee County helps veterans with their claims with the Veterans Administration, including health care, compensation, pension, aid and attendance as well as other services.

“It would be a one-stop shop for our veterans in the area,” County Board member Todd Sirois said.

“That is really the ultimate goal — one location for veterans to do everything they can possible,” Smietanski said.

Once the lease is agreed upon and approved by the County Board, Smietanski is hopeful the VAC can make the move in October or November.

“We’re looking to move before winter hits,” she said.

Local veteran Jim Wasser spoke to the committee and voiced his appreciation for all the work being done for veterans in Kankakee County.

“I have been coming to these meetings periodically, ... and it’s the first time I have actually felt confident with my county board in 20 years,” Wasser said. “... I feel very confident in of the people that we have in all the districts. And I’m very proud of what you guys are doing and especially what Karen [Smietanski] has done. She’s really personally kick ass.”