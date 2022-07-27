Shortage of school bus drivers still a problem in Herscher

HERSCHER — Forget sitting behind a desk. The job of high school principal has taken Brad Elliot behind the wheel of a big, yellow school bus.

Last school year, the national shortage of school bus drivers hit home in Herscher — so much so that Elliot, Superintendent Rich Decman and Curriculum Director Pete Falk studied the rules of the road, took driving exams and got CDLs so they could cover bus routes.

In total, Elliot drove about 100 routes.

“We were getting closer and closer to not having enough drivers over the past couple of years; we knew it was coming,” Elliot said. “Then, we had a nationally ranked runner who needed a ride to a meet, and we didn’t have anyone to take them. That was the breaking point to do something.”

With the driver shortage continuing, the district is preparing to implement staggered start and dismissal times when school resumes in August — something administrators had long hoped to avoid because of the inconvenience to parents.

DOUBLE DUTY

Elliot normally arrives to work bright and early at 7:15 a.m.

When driving the bus, he reported an hour earlier, at 6:15 a.m. At that time, he would complete his pre-trip inspection checklist and get the bus running.

Before hitting the road, the driver has to check that all of the essential mechanics of the bus are operational, from the tires and seatbelts, brakes and lights to the stop-arm extension.

There’s more steps involved than one might realize as a passenger.

Toward the end of the year, Elliot, Decman and Falk were driving buses almost daily, along with Transportation Director Michelle Armstrong.

With up to 90 percent of students in the rural district relying on the bus for transportation to and from school, few other options were available.

However, it wasn’t exactly practical.

“We can’t have our high school principal be the bus driver the entire year,” Decman said. “Now, we can fill in and sub, but we basically ended the year where we were full-time bus drivers. You just can’t sustain that for an entire year.”

Decman laughed when recalling the few times all three administrators passed one another on the road.

“We chuckle, but we just can’t have that on a daily basis,” he said. “Basically, that’s how the year ended about the last two months. We knew it was situation critical.”

Going forward, the district is preparing to weather the driver-shortage storm by implementing staggered start and dismissal times in the fall.

Some drivers are going to have to pick up extra routes.

<strong>STAGGERED SCHEDULES</strong>

Bonfield Grade School and Limestone Middle School hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., while Herscher Intermediate School and Herscher High School hours will be from 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

When the decision was announced in June, the district was five drivers short of having enough to run its daily routes.

The district has about 40 routes daily, including 34 regular routes, plus special education and vocational routes.

Extracurricular activities and field trips can increase the number as well.

“You can have 34 [drivers], but if somebody gets sick, then what are you going to do?” Decman asked.

Since the announcement, a few more applicants have come in and started training. The entire process of training and licensure can take four to six weeks to complete, involving both written and road tests.

According to the Illinois Secretary of State website, any driver transporting Illinois school children in a yellow school bus, requiring a CDL, is required to have a Passenger endorsement, School Bus endorsement and the proper class School Bus Permit [SBP].

Decman noted that the staggered times would be removed if possible, since the change poses an inconvenience to families with children attending more than one school.

“We’ve talked about [staggered times] because of these situations, but we’ve never had to pull the trigger,” he said.

<strong>STUDY TIME</strong>

Last school year, Decman covered five to 10 routes and the occasional field trip.

He noted he is not the most “mechanically inclined” person, and he had to do a lot of studying.

“It’s not easy; at least it wasn’t for me,” he said. “Some may laugh at me, but it’s not my world. I challenge anyone to go out and do it, and hopefully, we have some people that take that challenge.”

Although Decman was a bit out of his element, 14-year Herscher school bus driver Jan Anderson has a different perspective.

“It’s much easier than people think,” she said. “People are scared of this big huge thing, but mirrors are your friends.”

Anderson’s daughter also works as a Herscher school bus driver, and her husband is a bus aide.

What does Anderson enjoy about the job?

“Everything — the kids, the people I work with,” she said. “I’ve had all ages from kindergarten through high school.”

Anderson is known for decorating the buses and giving students treats on Fridays.

If students start to misbehave, she is able to tell many of them, “I know your mother,” because she used to drive them to school.

“I feel if you get a good rapport with kids, they will respect you,” Anderson said. “You can be a mean bus driver or a nice bus driver. I prefer to be nice.”

“You can make good money for a little bit of work,” she added.

Anderson, who helps to train new drivers, also noted she has appreciated having the administration take on bus driving duties.

“I loved it,” she said. “Some take longer, and that’s fine. I don’t take them on the road until I know they are ready.”

Those interested in applying to become a Herscher school bus driver can contact Transportation Director Michelle Armstrong at 815-421-5018 or email <a href="mailto:armstrongm@hcusd2.org" target="_blank">armstrongm@hcusd2.org</a> for more information.

The district is also offering an incentive program for new drivers.

Those hired after March 2022 will receive a $1,000 sign-on bonus after working for the district for one year.