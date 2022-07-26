Kankakee Riverfront Society seeking executive director

The Kankakee Riverfront Society, the not-for-profit organization spearheading The Currents of Kankakee and downtown Kankakee riverfront transformation, is seeking an inaugural executive director to effectively lead the organization in the execution of its strategic plan.

This plan was developed in partnership with key community stakeholders, a contracted community development expert organization with a proven track record, and elected and staff leadership from the City of Kankakee and the Kankakee Valley Park District, according to a press release from the Riverfront Society.

Key responsibilities of the position include:

<ul><li>Launch and lead a capital campaign to secure needed funds. Key sources include philanthropy (corporate and personal), grants, government funding and special events.</li><li>Build and manage an operational budget.</li><li>Represent the organization and serve as first point of contact.</li><li>Execute plans to launch the East Riverwalk, phase one of the riverfront.</li><li>Develop and execute plans for subsequent phases of the riverfront.</li><li>Develop key regional partnerships.</li><li>Develop and execute communications, public relations and marketing strategies.</li><li>Provide leadership to board and committee meetings.</li><li>Grow the organization.</li><li>Ability to work with key stakeholders.</li></ul>

The job requires fundraising experience. Grant procurement and management experience, a bachelor’s degree and 1-3 years of experience in a related, professional field is preferred.

The executive director will be laying the foundation for a project that will be enjoyed by future generations.

It offers a competitive base salary, incentive opportunities, full benefit package and a flexible work environment, according to KRS.

Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest, resume and application to thecurrentsofkankakee@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on July 29. For a full and complete job description, visit <a href="http://thecurrentsofkankakee.com" target="_blank">thecurrentsofkankakee.com</a> or <a href="http://facebook.com/thecurrentsofkankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/thecurrentsofkankakee</a>.

Earlier this month, the Daily Journal reported that the organization had previously looked for applicants and interviewed a candidate more than once for the position, who turned it down over compensation demands, according to Staci Wilken, president of the Kankakee Riverfront Society. The role will pay a maximum of $105,000 annually.