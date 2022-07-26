Fortitude looks to purchase existing structure for permanent shelter

KANKAKEE — In a Facebook Live video message and subsequent newsletter, Dr. Dawn Broers, director of Fortitude Community Outreach, announced that plans to build a permanent shelter site are being swapped with plans to create a permanent shelter in an existing structure.

“I’ll tell you why we have not been able to give an update so far, it’s because there have been so many moving pieces over the last six months. Until stuff lands enough that we can make it public, it’s just better off us just working behind the scenes, making sure we’re preparing plans that are ready for public consumption,” Broers said.

“Once it’s out there, I know that there’s lots of questions and concerns. We are finally at the point where we are ready to do that. That doesn’t mean what we’re moving forward with is 100 percent the plan, but it’s good enough plan that we are prepared to share that.”

Last summer, a vacant lot on Washington Avenue just north of Court Street was donated to Fortitude Community Outreach and approved for the new construction of a permanent shelter building to be named “The Fort,” the newsletter read.

More than $325,000 was raised for the project, and $250,000 in financing was approved.

“Unfortunately, what began as a $550,000 quoted project became the victim of today’s massive inflation and quickly ballooned to quotes over $1 million even with multiple redesigns to save costs,” Fortitude wrote in a news release.

In addition, delays in approvals and supply chain challenges have pushed potential occupancy into 2023, leaving Fortitude with no viable shelter site for the winter of 2022-23. As a result, Fortitude sought alternative solutions to a new construction and discovered a church for sale at the northeast corner of South Fourth Avenue and Jeffery Street in Kankakee that could be purchased and serve these sheltering needs.

The building offers the open space needed for shelter, a kitchen and dining space and a separate residence on site that could serve as an office building. With time before the fall shelter season slipping away, Fortitude is seeking to gain community and city approval to make this the permanent shelter site.

“We are in the process of negotiating an offer, but [it] will be contingent on City Council approval,” said Broers.

• Location is at 1284 S. Fourth, Kankakee

• Obtain City Council approval and rezone

• Purchase property with cash on hand in Capital fund

• Rehab Phase 1: Occupancy Requirements: ADA modifications; Asbestos confinement; Construct bathrooms and showers; Create private women's and isolation shelter space; Create custom donor recognition path with engraved pavers; Repair sidewalks, windows and parking lot; Paint; Upgrade kitchen; Purchase bunk beds; Install indoor/outdoor video security

• Open for shelter season with mid-October goal

• Rehab Phase 2: Office: Carpet and paint; Repair windows; Construct secure reception space; Create offices, storage rooms and meeting space

• Rehab Phase 3: Office roof and mechanical upgrade.

<em>Source: Fortitude Community Outreach</em>

Several reasons factor into purchasing the building rather than build:

• Cost: For half the price, Fortitude will get more than double the property, which allows us to better steward the donated Capital funds. In addition, without taking out a loan (or a smaller loan), Fortitude can devote more funds to service, rather than overhead, for years to come

• Timing: Need a shelter facility by fall 2022

• Permanency: Fortitude is "desperately" in need of permanent space of its own, where it can not only shelter, but feed, take donations, provide resources and case management services during the day and store materials.

<em>Source: Fortitude Community Outreach</em>

<strong>Why is a permanent site needed?</strong>

Fortitude began sheltering at rotating sites in donated church space. This offered the organization an affordable way to establish shelter services in Kankakee County. However, it is not a sustainable model. Logistically, it is a very difficult model to operate, is a challenge to supervise and secure and does not allow a permanent site to operate during the day. As Fortitude has grown, the organization has increased services, staff and materials that have outgrown physical spaces.

<strong>Why can't Fortitude continue to shelter at St. Paul's in Kankakee?</strong>

In 2021, the City Council granted Fortitude one year to shelter exclusively at one church site: St. Paul's Lutheran in Kankakee. However, the council was clear that Fortitude could not ask for another year of service at that site. At that time, Fortitude did not need more than one year at St. Paul's because they had taken ownership of land elsewhere in Kankakee and had plans to build a permanent shelter site there by fall 2022.

<strong>Why else is it important for Fortitude to have its own site?</strong>

• Fortitude has been approved for federal funding for the first time, which requires the organization to have an approved shelter site, but also allows for an increase and improvement of services.

• Fortitude currently has no location where individuals can donate items and the little storage that they have is full.

• Fortitude has no office space from which to work during the day or in the summer. Therefore, the organization currently is unable to serve the homeless during the day.

<em>Source: Fortitude Community Outreach</em>