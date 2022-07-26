Formula more available but still spotty

Baby formula is more readily available than it was two months ago, but inconsistent supply still might make finding the right type hit-or-miss.

For several months, U.S. consumers have been dealing with an infant formula shortage caused by pandemic supply chain problems and the Food and Drug Administration’s recalling in February of several formula brands produced in an Abbott Nutrition factory over contamination concerns.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf announced an external review of the agency’s food and tobacco programs last week, in part because of its handling of the formula shortage.

“I was in great hopes that it was resolved, but there’s still some pockets here,” said Glynis Cailteux, maternal and child health coordinator at Kankakee County Health Department.

The health department runs a Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program that helps low-income people buy approved foods and formulas, along with other family planning and parenting resources.

Since May, the program has received increased calls from parents needing help finding formula brands and sizes eligible under WIC’s requirements. Cailteux said those calls decreased significantly three weeks ago.

“We were sending weekly reports [to the state] reporting the numbers of calls that we were getting from moms letting us know that they could not find their baby’s particular formulas, but because there seemed to be an improvement and we’re getting less and less calls, they stopped that process two weeks ago,” Cailteux said.

The shortage has been partially eased at the national level by steps taken by the Biden administration to more easily import and approve foreign-made formula and use emergency rules to prioritize U.S. production.

The Abbott Nutrition plant in Michigan resumed production in June, but it closed for a few weeks shortly after from severe thunderstorm damage, including flooding. Abbott initially said it would take eight to ten weeks before new supply began arriving in stores.

Additionally, government programs like WIC have expanded the options of products they will allow participants to purchase.

“The state continues, as far as WIC is concerned, to expand what’s allowed other than our typical contractual formulas,” Cailteux said.

However, Cailteux was recently notified that Illinois is lacking stock of Enfamil AR, a formula with added rice for babies with acid reflux or GERD issues.

Parents unable to find this formula should not get a regular formula and add rice because the rice creates a choking hazard, Cailteux said.

“In those cases, what we’re recommending is mom contact the primary care provider and see what formula they should get for the baby to be switched over to,” she said.

Most retailers have been good at working with customers to let them know when they get deliveries, Cailteux said, though distribution of formula is unpredictable and varies by location.

“I know that the other day one of the staff members came in and said that they were at one particular retailer and they had actually no formula on the shelf, and then they went to another retailer and they had just an overabundance of formulas on their shelf,” Cailteux said.

Since availability of formula continues to vary, it is recommended that parents only buy formula needed for a few weeks at a time to save some for others.

Any family in the community, WIC enrolled or not, can contact the health department if they’re having difficulties obtaining formula.

“It’s really been the saying that ‘it takes a village to raise a child;’ it’s been nice to see how everybody’s come together to try to better support these moms,” Cailteux said.

<p dir="ltr">IDHS can assist families with formula questions at the IDHS Help Line at 1-800-843-6154. It is designed for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and WIC customers primarily but is open to all residents of Illinois.

Find out more at <a href="http://DHS.illinois.gov/babyformula" target="_blank">DHS.illinois.gov/babyformula</a>.

<p dir="ltr">Abbott has a FDA-authorized request line for patients and caregivers seeking access to their specialty formulas: 1-800-881-0876.

<p dir="ltr"><a href="https://www.Healthychildren.org" target="_blank">Healthychildren.org</a> from the American Academy of Pediatrics has many resources on infant care and feeding.

<p dir="ltr"><em>Sources: IDHS, AAP </em>