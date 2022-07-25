Iroquois County Fair has another successful year

IROQUOIS COUNTY — The Iroquois County Fair concluded Sunday after six days of activity at the county’s fairgrounds. While some events, such as tractor pulling, were canceled Saturday and Sunday because of rain, other events carried on, such as wood carving and musical performances.

Here’s a glimpse of this year’s fair, including carnival fun and up-close-and-personal visits with livestock.

The Talent of Iroquois County had 24 youth performing on the main stage.

<strong>The Junior Division Winners</strong>

-- First place was Abbie Tindle, of Gilman, singing, "I’ll Fly Away!"

-- Second place went to Elite Energy, a contemporary jazz dance group dancing to "On the Floor." The group consists of Libby Hamilton, Dahlia Johnson, Amelia Marcier, Addison Mc Taggart, Kate Sabol, London Starkey, all of Watseka; Tessa Pankey and Harley Valentine, of Onarga; Avery Schroeder, of Wellington; Melody Vice, of Thawville.

<strong>Senior Division Winners</strong>

-- First place was Megan Schippert, of Watseka, for her performance of "One Perfect Moment," accompanied on the piano by Pat Neal, also of Watseka

-- Second place went to Rachael Dexter, of Danforth, who performed "Pulled" from "The Addams Family"

-- Third place went to Max Gooding, of Watseka, who composed the saxophone solo he played called "Jazz Pop Medley # 1."

Trophies were provided by Country Theatre Workshop of Cissna Park. Place winnings are provided by the Iroquois County 4-H and Agricultural Fair along with entry fees and a stipend to attend the I.A.F.F Convention Talent Competition in Springfield on Saturday Jan. 21, 2023.