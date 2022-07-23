Wilken 'celebrates' her time leading KCCVB

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Staci Wilken presided over her last board of directors meeting Wednesday.

Wilken’s resignation came following a June 15 board meeting in which she used inappropriate language toward KCCVB member and Bradley representative, Jamie Boyd.

At Bradley’s village board meeting June 26 meeting, Bradley trustees approved a request by the administration to prepare a resolution aimed at removing Wilken from her position.

According to Boyd, Wilken used profane language toward him at its June 15 board meeting, when he pressed the administration of what he said was a failure to use available money to promote or improve area recreational attractions.

Boyd said during Bradley’s June 26 meeting, the CVB has more than $1.4 million of reserve money on hand. He has been a CVB board member for one year, and he said it has had this reserve for the time he has been on the board.

Wilken, who has been the organization’s executive director since 2016, resigned July 5.

During her regular report to the board, Wilken called it a “strange day.”

“I choose to celebrate the six years I have been executive director, not what has transpired the past three weeks,” Wilken said.

When she was hired six years ago, the executive board asked her “to right the ship,” Wilken said.

“I think we have,” she added.

<strong>Amending meeting minutes</strong>

At the start of the hour-long meeting, Boyd made a motion to amend the minutes of the June 15 meeting to add comments made by fellow board members Kankakee Alderman Dave Baron and Kankakee County Treasurer Lori Gadbois.

Baron made his comments during a city council meeting July 5. During his comments, Baron made mention of Boyd’s “toxic” behavior.

Gadbois said during a county board meeting that Boyd’s actions were “aggressive in nature.”

“In fairness, those comments should be added to the June 15 meeting minutes,” Boyd said.

The motion failed due to a lack of a second by any of the other nine members attending the meeting.