KLASEY: The lake that almost was

On a sunny summer afternoon, you and your family climb aboard your motorboat and set out for a leisurely cruise on the placid waters of Lake Kankakee. Heading northwest from your dock near Bourbonnais, you enjoy the scenic views along the lake’s miles of wooded banks.

Among the trees, you observe many attractive homes on large lots, each with its private dock jutting into the lake’s waters. Some are year-round residences, but a significant number are vacation or “weekend getaway” homes owned by well-to-do families from Chicago. On the lake itself are many watercrafts, from motorboats like your own to pontoon boats, ski boats, sail boats, canoes, kayaks and even jet skis.

Sound like a dream? Unfortunately, it was. The projected lake, created by a large dam on the Kankakee River near Ritchie in Will County, would have stretched upstream for 16 miles, almost to the city of Kankakee. For most of its length, the lake would have been one-half to three-fourths mile in width.

Plans for the dam project were announced on Jan. 31, 1910, at a dinner meeting in Kankakee’s Lafayette Hotel. Speaking to a large group of local government leaders, Arthur Powers of the Illinois Light and Power Company outlined “a business proposition which for size and importance to Kankakee easily outclasses anything ever offered this city before,” reported the Kankakee Daily Republican.

The plan described by Powers was a bold one: a 750-foot-long concrete hydroelectric dam across the river (initially planned for what is now the site of Warner Bridge, but later moved several miles farther downstream) that would “furnish power and light for Kankakee, Wilmington, Joliet and other cities in this section of the state as well as to build and operate an electric traction [trolley] line between Kankakee, Wilmington and Joliet.”

Powers noted that the Kankakee River “has probably the best facilities for furnishing power of any water way in Illinois,” and “the stream is so well-confined that by the building of the proposed dam, only a small portion of land will be submerged.”

He told the group that Illinois Light and Power had already purchased more than 2,500 acres of land along the river, representing “practically every acre that will ever be affected by the water on account of the proposed dam.” Powers said that, once begun, the project “will be completed within a year,” and that the company’s investment would amount to more than $3.5 million.

The project hit a variety of snags, however, that stalled development for almost two decades. A number of property owners along the river filed lawsuits attempting to block the dam and lake project. The objectors’ suits slowly wound their way through the court system, eventually reaching the Illinois Supreme Court.

The State of Illinois demanded that the power company purchase land needed to relocate Illinois Highway 113 to higher ground. Kankakee and Will County officials also objected to the plan, since waters of the proposed lake would submerge Warner Bridge, which had been built in 1919. That bridge, on the Kankakee/Will County line, was the only river crossing between Kankakee and Wilmington.

Although the dam project was out of the news for a long period, it returned to public attention in February 1928, in the form of a lengthy article in the Kankakee Daily Republican.

Beneath “Millions to be Expended on Big Industrial Project,” the newspaper noted, “Cash to the extent of Five and One-Half Millions is already assembled and waiting to be consumed in this great project of river improvement at that moment when the obstacles that retard the enterprise shall have been removed. The Company is ready with their proposition to put an army of men to work tomorrow morning, or next week, or next month, or next year!”

Once the project was under way, the article continued, “It will require a total of twenty months and two thousand men working in eight-hour shifts throughout the twenty-four, to carry the enterprise to completion. The main works to be put in consist of a dam, a power house, and a bridge extending over the top of the dam….This bridge will connect with concrete roads to the north and south of the river, thus forming a connecting link in a beautiful scenic drive from Kankakee to the northwest.”

Among the benefits of the project mentioned in the article was the possible use of electricity generated to extend the Illinois Central’s electric commuter line to Kankakee…and even farther: “There are tentative plans for extending the electric service seventy-five miles farther south to Champaign, Illinois.”

Almost a year later — on Jan. 15, 1929 — the Daily Republican reported that the way had finally been cleared to begin the dam project. “Marking the end of a fight against a hydro electric power plant on the Kankakee River, the Illinois Commerce Commission today announced an order…granting to the Illinois Light and Power company permission to proceed with construction…..The utility company [was] given until January 1, 1930, to complete its dam and plant, as well as a highway bridge between Will and Kankakee counties.”

Despite the “green light” from the state of Illinois, the project was never built. A search of newspapers discovered no mention of the company meeting — or failing to meet — the Jan. 1, 1930, construction deadline. The dam project may have been among the victims of the Great Depression that followed the October 1929 stock market crash.

Although “Lake Kankakee” never came to be, a significant amount of the land acquired for the project was later put to recreational use. In the late 1950s, Commonwealth Edison Company (successor to Illinois Light and Power) donated several thousand acres of land along the Kankakee River to the State of Illinois. The land allowed a major expansion of Kankakee River State Park.

At the point where the dam was originally to be built, just downstream from Warner Bridge, there are several old stone bridge piers across the waterway. What is their story?

Answer: The piers were built in 1871 to carry the Decatur and State Line Railway across the Kankakee River. The railway was chartered in 1869 by a group of Chicago investors; by late 1871, most of the grading of the roadbed was done and the piers were ready for the bridge to be built. Unfortunately, the Great Chicago Fire of October 8-10, 1871, ruined the railroad's investors. Construction work on the railway stopped and was never resumed.