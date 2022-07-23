KCCVB debates BTPD funding proposal

KANKAKEE — The Bourbonnais Township Park District’s efforts to add artificial turf to its Diamond Point Park baseball complex must wait for an answer from the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The park district made a request for $500,000 in CVB funds to go toward the estimated $1 million BTPD says it needs to go forward with the plan.

According to park district officials, they are losing $250,000 a year, mainly because of the complex located on Career Center Road (North 1000W Road) and north of Bourbonnais Parkway (West 5000N Road).

BTPD has already received $125,000 in funds from the village of Bradley.

The district will be asking Kankakee County Board officials for $250,000 and village of Bourbonnais officials for $125,000.

Each governmental body receives financial benefits from sales tax revenue from the baseball teams and tournaments brought to Diamond Point.

BTPD officials said those funds could come from American Rescue Plan Act funds received from the federal government due to money lost during the pandemic.

<strong>CVB reserve funds</strong>

Currently, the CVB has $1.4 million in reserves.

Its funding comes via Kankakee County’s hotel tax. Bradley is home to nine of 16 hotels in the county.

Officials from BTPD and the village of Bradley say that is the reason for the $500,000 request from the CVB.

BTPD provided board members a letter, which included financial facts, to explain its request.

Board member Scott Billadeau asked for more information.

“A letter asking for funds doesn’t cut it. Facts, statistics are needed,” Billadeau said.

He represents the Kankakee County Lodging Association on the CVB board.

BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt said while they have provided that information, district officials would comply. Piatt also is the district’s representative on the CVB board.

The village of Bradley’s board representative, Jamie Boyd, made a motion allowing the board to present the information at its August meeting. He also wanted the board to vote on that proposal.

<strong>Why $1.4 million in reserves</strong>

Since 2019, CVB’s reserves have grown due to several factors, CVB treasurer Tim Nugent said. He is also the president/CEO of Kankakee County Economic Alliance and the mayor of Manteno.

The CVB was offering $10,000 in funding to projects through 2018.

“In 2019, there was a lawsuit (filed by CVB) and the judge froze the funds during the court proceedings,” Nugent said.

That lawsuit showed that more than 60 percent of CVB’s funding came via a hotel tax. At the time, Bradley housed eight of the county’s 14 hotels.

According to an August 2019 Daily Journal story, Bradley had expressed dissatisfaction at how the CVB had used this money to promote tourism in Bradley. Village officials indicated they would like to pull away from the CVB and create their own tourism office.

If that action takes place, the approximate $493,000 generated in Bradley for the budget year ending June 30, 2019, would therefore remain in Bradley and be used to promote tourism targeting Bradley.

In 2021, Kankakee County Associate Judge Scott Sliwinski ruled in favor of the CVB. More than $450,000 in frozen funds went to the CVB.

Nugent talked about how the pandemic shut down everything in 2020 and last year the country and county started the slow return.

In that time, funds continued to be collected, thus the large amount in reserves, Nugent said.

Now the board can begin looking to fund projects.

“It has taken the last 12 months to get this organization back up and running,” said Kankakee Alderman Dave Baron, the city’s representative on the board.

“We do not know the long-term future of this organization,” Baron said.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson and other officials have made it known they will look at other options when the vote to continue CVB’s funding comes up at the end of the current contract in 2024.

Nugent wanted to know why the urgency.

Boyd said BTPD needs the funding or it faces the possibility of selling Diamond Point Complex to reduce its losses. The project would allow the district to focus on Perry Farm and its other facilities that are in need of work.

Deficit spending, which includes paying off the bond used to buy Diamond Point, has hampered those efforts, he added.

“We owe this to them,” Boyd said.

Billadeau was not convinced.

“How do you know it won’t keep losing?” he asked.

BTPD interim treasurer Rob Romo interjected, “The turf will lower the cost of maintenance, a majority of that is labor.”

Romo is also the village of Bradley’s financial director.

Nugent said they are not against the project but more needs to be known before the board can act.

“We need justification,” he said.

Piatt said BTPD could provide that.

Boyd said the park district just wanted to be heard.

“We just want you to take a vote,” Boyd said. “If you vote no, you vote no.”

<strong>Funding projects</strong>

How to fund such projects was addressed during CVB board president Laurie Cyr’s report to the 11-member board.

Cyr proposed and the board approved the organization going back to funding projects via Community Tourism Action Plan (CTAP) grants for tourism-related projects.

Cyr, Staci Wilken, Nugent, Baron, Billadeau, Jim Johanek, Dayna Heitz and Michael Matthews voted to approve. Boyd and Piatt voted against the proposal. Billadeau abstained. Board Member Rob Bishir was not in attendance.

“The CTAP grants were first rolled out in 2016 as a tool for community partners to advance projects promoting new or enhanced visitor-based programming,” Cyr said.

“Projects included Finding Frank murals, way-finding signage, beautification projects and event promotion. Grant recipients were provided a personalized tourism action plan, were required to provide 20 percent matching funds and were required to meet a timeline for completion,” Cyr said.

“Higher consideration was given to projects that included more than one vested stakeholder, resulting in an increased leverage position.

“It’s not the first time the CVB has been in a position to invest in the community, and we are excited to start a process that will exercise our fiduciary responsibility to both the organization, and the community,” Cyr continued, referring to both the first round of CTAP grants and the investment in Olivet Nazarene University to support Chicago Bears Training Camp facility improvements.

<strong>The vote</strong>

Boyd’s motion for BTPD to present its proposal at the August meeting and the CVB to vote whether to fund it was seconded by Piatt.

Nugent then made a motion to supersede Boyd’s motion and thus table it.

It passed 8-2 with Cyr, Wilken, Nugent, Baron, Billadeau, Johanek, Heitz and Matthews voting to table.

“You people should be ashamed of yourselves,” Boyd said after the vote.

The following are members of the KCCVB Board of Directors and the district organizations and municipalities that they represent.

<strong>Laurie Cyr, President</strong>

Village of Bourbonnais

<strong>Alderman Dave Baron, Vice President</strong>

City of Kankakee

<strong>Jim Johanek, Secretary</strong>

Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce

<strong>Mayor Tim Nugent, Treasurer</strong>

Village of Manteno

<strong>Dr. Edward Piatt, Voting Director</strong>

Bourbonnais Township Park District

<strong>Jamie Boyd, Voting Director</strong>

Village of Bradley

<strong>Recorder Lori Gadbois, Voting Director</strong>

Kankakee County Board

<strong>Scott Billadeau, Voting Director</strong>

Kankakee County Lodging Association

<strong>Commissioner Michael Matthews, Voting Director</strong>

Kankakee Valley Park District

<strong>Rob Bishir, Voting Director</strong>

City of Momence

<strong>Dayna Heitz, Voting Director</strong>

Public Member