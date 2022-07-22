KCCVB names interim executive director

KANKAKEE — Nicole Gavin has been named the interim executive director for the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The organization’s executive board made the decision at its regular monthly meeting Wednesday.

Gavin is the KCCVB’s office and retail operations manager.

“I’ve had the privilege of serving Kankakee County in my role as office and retail operations manager and believe it has prepared me to serve in this new capacity,” Gavin said in a statement from the CVB. “The mission of the CVB is important to the region and I intend to continue advocating for it.”

Board President Laurie Cyr said the appointment will keep the organization moving forward.

“We take our commitment as Kankakee County’s destination marketing organization seriously and pledge to maintain the high-quality promotion that you’ve come to expect from the CVB,” Cyr said in the release.

“We are confident that the organization will continue its momentum with Nicole Gavin as interim, driving tourism and economic development to the region.”

Gavin replaces Staci Wilken, who announced July 5 she would resign after six years as the executive director. Wilken’s final day is Aug. 1.

Wilken’s resignation came following a June 15 board meeting in which she used inappropriate language toward KCCVB member and Bradley representative Jamie Boyd.

Boyd told Bradley trustees at their June 27 board meeting Wilken used profane language toward Boyd at its June 15 board meeting, when he pressed the administration of what he said was a failure to use available money to promote or improve area recreational attractions.

Wilken acknowledged to the Daily Journal she did lash out at Boyd in an inappropriate matter.

“I had an emotional response regarding what I perceived as an unwarranted personal attack,” she said of the exchange with Boyd. “I apologized to the board of directors for the manner of my response.”

At its June 27 meeting, Bradley trustees approved a request by the administration to prepare a resolution aimed at removing Wilken from her position.

Gavin is a 2000 graduate of Purdue University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in health promotion and a Bachelor of Arts in health and safety teaching.

She spent 10 years working in the health and fitness industry for Health Fitness Corporation, Johnson and Johnson Health Care Services and Lifetime Fitness before moving to Kankakee County in 2010.

She then accepted a position with Riverside Health Fitness Center before becoming co-owner of Barefoot Yoga Loft in Bradley from 2017–2020. In May 2018, Gavin started her career with the KCCVB, took a hiatus to work for Joel Gesky State Farm for 18 months and came full circle back to the KCCVB in July 2021, accepting the role of office and retail operation manager.

Gavin is the mother of two children and resides in Manteno.