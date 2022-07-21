Regional superintendent of schools prepares for retirement

KANKAKEE — Gregg Murphy, regional superintendent of schools for Iroquois and Kankakee counties, is retiring at the end of July after spending the past 10 years in the position and 30 total years in education.

On July 12, the Kankakee and Iroquois county boards separately met, and both boards approved the appointment of Frank Petkunas to fill the remainder of Murphy’s term, which extends until June 30, 2023.

Petkunas, currently the assistant regional superintendent, will be sworn in to his new role Aug. 1. He also will be on the ballot in November for election to the next term, which starts July 1, 2023.

Petkunas said he has worked with Murphy since 2012, and they knew each other previously from when they were earning their master’s degrees in education.

He said they always have worked well together, sharing similar educational philosophies, and he anticipates a smooth transition.

“We’ve always been on the same page from the perspective of providing service through education,” Petkunas said. “People in the community are not going to see much of a difference other than a different face.”

Petkunas added that he has enjoyed working under Murphy, and that he never aspired to “take over” the higher position.

“It feels like a natural step with him retiring,” he said. “I am really happy for him, and I am well prepared to do this.”

Murphy said he decided far in advance his retirement would take place at this time.

“It’s a planned exit, but it’s been planned for many years,” he said.

Murphy is not one to check out early, either. With only weeks left to go, he remains busy tying up loose ends of projects and preparing the office for the transition to new leadership.

Now in his final month of work, Murphy said he has been repeatedly asked if he has started a “countdown” to his retirement.

He has not exactly been counting the days until he leaves, but rather, he considers his accomplishments in the regional office — and the people he worked with to make those things happen — as more worthy of calculation.

In particular, he said he is thankful for the hard work of Petkunas as well as Patricia High, professional development administrator.

“One of the things that has made it an easy decision to retire, as well as a very difficult decision, is the ability to work with Frank and Patty,” Murphy said. “... As I look toward retirement, it helps me to know that the regional office is in good hands, and we can have a transition that, best case, no one knows there’s a difference.”

The Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education serves 19 school districts across two counties, including 68 public school buildings, 10 nonpublic schools, more than 2,000 educators and approximately 26,000 school-aged children, according to its website.

The office’s programs include Students All Learning Together (SALT) and Regional Alternative Attendance Center (RAAC), the Life Education Center, the Attendance Assistance Program, and coaching and professional development for teachers. It also employs front office staff who work to maintain the focus of these programs.

“In today’s world, our staff’s actions may look more like that of a social worker,” Murphy said regarding the Attendance Assistance program, where caseworkers investigate the root causes of issues keeping children from attending school.

“But ultimately, they are striving to help families to realize the value of a child’s education and remove individual barriers to ensure that each child receives the education they deserve.”

If Murphy is to leave an impact, he hopes it will be that the regional office and its staff remain service-oriented.

“What we do as an office is to provide services to our school districts, and there has to be a need and a value from the school districts for what we are doing,” he said. “That’s been very important and probably one of the biggest changes that I believe we have been able to bring about.”

Murphy notes he has been particularly proud of the work he and his team have done to shift the professional development for teachers from a traditional format to a coaching model.

The coaching initiative is in its fourth year, and it helped that it was already in place during the pandemic when people could not gather for traditional lessons, he said.

Although Murphy had his retirement date in mind for many years, he did not plan for the COVID-19 pandemic to leave its mark on the last few years of his career.

However, looking back, Murphy sees COVID-19 as only one bump in the road, not the defining factor of his journey.

“The pandemic has been interesting for us, because I believe that, as an office, we are really trying to assist our districts to work through any type of crisis,” Murphy said. “So COVID happens to be one of the crises in the past two years we’ve been working with the districts.

“If there has been any success, hopefully, it has been the open communication between our office and districts, and among districts, as they navigate that.”

The most memorable parts of his career have had nothing to do with COVID-19, he added.

“Early on, as a teacher just having the classroom, getting students to engage and truly learn was a challenge for me, a challenge that I really enjoyed,” he said.

Murphy also recalls the impact of high-speed internet in schools and takes pride in having been part of that shift while he was technology coordinator at Iroquois West School District 10.

“Now, students take it for granted because it has always been part of their educational lives,” he said.

Looking ahead, Murphy said one of the biggest challenges in education is getting families and the community to understand the importance of school.

“I think we need to continue to engage families and help families to understand the connection between education and opportunities,” he said. “We try to do that in very subtle ways, but for families to truly value education is going to help young people so that those future opportunities are available to them. That’s a piece that is going to continue to be key, even more so now.”

Murphy earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1991; a master’s degree in education from Olivet Nazarene University in 2006; and a doctorate degree in education, educational administration and foundations from Illinois State University in 2012.

Before becoming regional superintendent in 2012, he was assistant regional superintendent from 2007 to 2011.

His previous jobs include technology coordinator for Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53, technology director for the I-KAN Regional Office, science teacher and technology coordinator for Iroquois West School District 10 and assistant manager for Space Camp Florida.

He met his wife, Jill, while they were both working as teachers for Iroquois West; they have now been married for 27 years. Jill is still a teacher for the district.

The couple looks forward to traveling and spending more time together as they approach retirement, he said.

They have two children, Nathaniel, a software engineer, and Samantha, a soon-to-be labor and delivery nurse.