ISP investigates fatal crash involving motorcycle in Iroquois County

WATSEKA — Ryan E. Durflinger, 22, of Watseka, was killed Tuesday when his motorcycle crashed into a semitractor-trailer west of Watseka on U.S. Route 24, according to state police.

Durflinger was operating a 1980 Suzuki motorcycle on U.S. Route 24 at 1889 East Road in Iroquois County, Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum said in a release Wednesday.

According to a preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police, Durflinger was traveling west on U.S. Route 24. A 2021 Peterbilt semitractor-trailer was traveling east on U.S. Route 24, ISP said.

For unknown reasons, Durflinger swerved into the eastbound lane and struck the front of the semi, ISP said.

Durflinger was thrown from the motorcycle, ISP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ISP.

The 52-year-old driver of the semi was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

U.S. Route 24 was closed for about five hours.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time, Illinois State Police said.