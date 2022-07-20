Curtis asks public to speak up, help police investigate crime

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis has a message for members of the community who might have information that could help police with an investigation — silence is not golden.

“We are really making a plea right now,” Curtis said. “The silence has to stop.”

During the mayor’s update at the close of Monday’s City Council meeting, Curtis addressed the issue of the reluctance of the public to speak with police detectives regarding crimes in the community.

“The attitude is, ‘I’m not going to say anything; we’ll handle it ourselves,’” he said. “That is not a good situation for our community.”

Curtis noted some people might hesitate to speak up for fear they will be retaliated against.

If that is the case, people can contact community leaders — whether it’s church leaders, the city’s aldermen or the mayor himself — who then can bring the information to the police without names being involved.

“At some point, we do need the information,” he said. “But even if you don’t come forward and testify, that information can lead to a situation that can help solve the case.”

Times have changed, Curtis said.

Based on his conversations with police officers, there seemed to be more willingness to cooperate with police in the 1990s, but right now, the trend is “zero cooperation,” even while people are admitting they have witnessed crimes.

“[Detectives] are working hard trying to chase leads down and everything, but they are like any human,” Curtis said. “They get frustrated when they keep working on it and it’s just a cold case and nothing can go forward.”

“If you don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, there’s someone you can talk to,” he continued. “Silence is not going to help the situation.”

<strong>Stopping the violence</strong>

Curtis added that he concurred with statements made by retired Kankakee Police Lt. Michael Sneed earlier during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Sneed shared a story from one of his children attending summer camp which he said illustrated the problem with violence in the community.

When an Amber Alert went off on a camp counselor’s phone, the counselor explained to the children these alerts are for a kidnapped or missing child.

“One of the kids looked at my son and said, ‘That’s not something we need to worry about. The only thing we need to worry about is getting shot.’”

Sneed posed the question of what residents of the community can do to help deter the “appetite for violence that has plagued our city,” adding that, despite his retirement, he was willing to help in any way he could.

“The police officers, they can’t do it by themselves. We all know that. They are limited,” Sneed said. “The community has to come together. Our community leaders have to come together. We have to bridge whatever gap there may be, that we are not getting this message across — when something happens, tell somebody.”

Sneed noted that, as a Kankakee police officer, violence was always prominent on the streets, especially during the summer time.

However, with four murders and three separate shootings occurring within a month’s time, it is glaringly obvious that something needs to be done to deter the violence.

“I want to feel safe,” he said. “My kids want to feel safe.”