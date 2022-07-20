Armstrong key purchase for AHF

KANKAKEE — New ownership of the Armstrong Flooring Inc. production facility in Kankakee wants to deliver a clear message to the region.

The message?

The 39-acre Kankakee site at the northwest corner of Illinois 50 and East Brookmont Boulevard on the city’s northern edge was purchased with one goal in mind: for the site to become a key producer of not only Armstrong vinyl flooring but for 13 other product lines AHF manufactures.

In a 40-minute interview with the Daily Journal, Brian Carson, AHF president and CEO of the Mountville, Pa.-based company, said the hardwood flooring company’s goal is to not just maintain production at the Kankakee site but grow it.

In addition to hardwood flooring, the company also has product lines of vinyl plant, laminate and commercial products.

With this acquisition, the company will have seven wood plants and three vinyl facilities in the U.S. It has one engineered hardwood plant in Cambodia.

Currently with the site’s workforce level of 290, AHF leadership wants to return it to its former employment level of 350, but to also grow it by upwards of 50-60 people within the not-to-distant future.

“We’re looking to grow and we’re looking for good folks to help us grow,” Carson said.

Carson spent July 11 in Kankakee reacquainting himself with the Kankakee site and with its workforce, as Carson was an Armstrong general manager here from 1997 to 2000.

He came away from the visit impressed with the staff, but made it clear that AHF has big plans for the site, which mainly produces vinyl flooring for institutions such as schools and hospitals.

“I care about this plant a lot. I want it to succeed.”

The Armstrong plant is actually celebrating its 75th year this year of being in Kankakee. Carson was on hand as the site’s general manager when it celebrated its 50th year.

Within the past several days, AHF and Armstrong announced the AHF purchase of three of Armstrong’s existing five U.S.-based sites.

In addition to Kankakee, the company purchased two locations in Pennsylvania — Lancaster and Beech Creek. The company did not purchase the two other Armstrong sites, one in Stillwater, Okla., and the second in Jackson, Miss.

With the addition of these three new sites, AHF will have 10 U.S. production sites.

“It felt like I was home,” Carson said of his recent return to the Kankakee site. “For the Kankakee site, its best days are ahead of it. We bought this plant based on the potential to grow it.”

A little more than a week ago, the privately-held company acquired Armstrong’s North America assets for $107 million in cash and assumption of specified liabilities.

The deal was approved by a Delaware bankruptcy court judge this past week. The purchase is anticipated to close on July 22, meaning that is the date AHF takes possession.

“Then it’s a new chapter for the site and it becomes an AHF plant.”

While not releasing all the details, the Kankakee location is expected to see additional equipment being placed into the plant as well as the potential to add a new operation.

Regarding the workforce, Carson said the goal to bring the employment level back to 350 is to handle the existing business.

“We envision going beyond that total [of 350],” he said.

He noted while there is constant talk of the U.S. economy slowing and even a recession, AHF sales are up 24 percent on year-over-year figures.

“We are still growing,” he said. While not being critical of Armstrong, he noted AHF has a much larger customer base.

The news of new ownership with plans to enhance and expand production is the best of news for local city and economic development leadership.

“It’s great to hear they are talking of increasing the workforce and even making additional products,” said Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.

“What they will find here is a great area for manufacturing. We have great employees who make great manufacturers.”

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said he was elated when he heard the news of strong, new ownership taking over the site.

“Retaining and maintaining existing employers is so important,” the mayor said. “It doesn’t do any good to chase new industry if you lose the industry you have. This purchase and their plans is great news.”

Carson likely could not agree more. He said returning to Kankakee made him feel like he was coming home.

“It was wonderful coming back. I’m excited about being back.”