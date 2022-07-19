Trustees approve ordinance for Nov. referendum

BOURBONNAIS — Trustees adopted an ordinance to place a referendum on the November election ballot for Bourbonnais residents to decide if they should add a 1 percent increase to its sales tax at Monday’s meeting.

The additional funds collected would be used to offer property tax rebates to single-family homeowners in the village, officials said.

The village has until Aug. 22 to file the official paperwork with the Kankakee County Clerk, Village Administrator Mike Van Mill said.

Currently, the village receives an average of $285 annually from a homeowner, according to village officials.

This amount is based on the U.S. Census estimate of Bourbonnais’ median value of $188,000 for owner-occupied housing units (2016-20).

The sales tax of 1 percent excludes grocery items such as food as well as vehicle titles or registrations in the state, according to state law.

The current sales tax rate in the village of Bourbonnais is 7.25 percent in three business districts. That includes 6.25 percent for the state.

If the referendum passes in the November election, the sales tax would increase to 8.25 percent. The new sales tax rate would go into effect in 2023.

The village of Bradley approved a plan to annually rebate the village’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill more than two years ago.

Earlier this year, Manteno village officials announced they would be offering a property tax rebate for 100 percent of the village portion of the property taxes.

<strong>2023 SPENDING LIMIT</strong>

Trustees adopted the annual appropriation ordinance at Monday’s meeting.

The village’s finance director, Tara Latz, said the legal spending limit set for Fiscal Year 2023 is $30.9 million.

The village sets a spending limit every year since it is an appropriation village. However, the spending limit serves as somewhat of an overall budget. The fiscal year runs from May 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023.

In May, trustees adopted a $16.7 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2023. It is a $3 million increase from the previous year’s budget.

Of the village’s $16.7 million budget, the police department accounts for $5.6 million, including $2.7 million in salaries for the 29-person department. With 17 employees, the public works department accounts for $2.2 million.