Schedule of events at Iroquois County Fair

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Fair kicks off today with events and will run through Sunday. The fair takes place at 1390 E. 2000N Road, Watseka. For more information, go to iroquoiscofair.com.
<strong>TODAY</strong>
• 7 a.m. Beef Premier at Decker’s; Livestock Arrival
• 8 a.m. Swine weigh-in
• 8:30 a.m. Food Sale Drop off for Auction
• 9 a.m. Horse arrival; 4-H Food Judging by Club
• 10:00 am Beef weigh-in
• 11:00 am Sheep weigh-in
• Noon to 3 p.m. Goat weigh-in
• Noon Dairy Cattle weigh-in; All Livestock in place
• 1 p.m. FFA Horse, Dairy & Rabbit Shows
• 2 p.m. FFA Small Animals/Pets Show’ 4-H Food Sale – at 4-H Center
• 3 p.m. FFA weigh-ins concluded; FFA Ag Products Show
• 4 p.m. FFA Goat & Swine Shows
• 5 to 7:30 p.m. Junior & Open Ag Products, Culinary, Fine Arts, Floriculture, & Children’s Division drop off
• 5 p.m. FFA Beef & Sheep Shows
• 6 p.m. to close Swyear Amusements ($2 rides)
• 7 p.m. Opening Ceremonies; Presentation of Clubs; Recognition of Graduating 4-H members; Little Miss & Queen Pageant
• 8 p.m. Sheep Premier Show
•••
<strong>WEDNESDAY</strong>
• 7 to 9 a.m. Junior & Open Ag Products, Culinary, Fine Arts, Floriculture, & Children’s
• Division Project Drop Off
• 8 a.m. 4-H Shows for Beef, Sheep, Swine, Horse, Dairy Goat Show; Junior, Open & FFA Poultry Show
• 9 a.m. 4-H, Junior & Open Ag Products
• 9:30 a.m. Junior & Open Culinary, Fine Arts, Floriculture, & Children’s Division
• 10 a.m. Make Your Own Ice Cream – Kid’s Zone
• Noon Commercial Buildings Open
• 2 p.m. 4-H Cat Show
• 3 p.m. 4-H Dairy Cattle Show
• 3 to 5 p.m. Face Painting – Kid’s Zone
• 5 p.m. Junior Dairy Show
• 6 to 10 p.m. Swyear Amusements
• 7 p.m. Open Dairy Show; Talent Show
• 8 p.m. Notification of Species for Livestock Sale; Commercial Buildings Close
• 9 p.m. Junior & Open Building Closes
•••
<strong>THURSDAY</strong>
• 8 a.m. Junior Shows in Beef, Sheep, Swine, Horse, Dairy Goat (Meat Goat one hour later); 4-H & Junior Rabbit Show
• 9 a.m. General 4-H Projects & Cloverbud Judging by Club
10 a.m. Egg Parachute Drop – Kid’s Zone
• Noon Junior & Open Building Opens; Commercial Buildings Open
• 1:30 p.m. General 4-H Projects Judging by Club
• 2 p.m. 4-H Dog Obedience Show
• 2 to 4 p.m. Touch-a-Truck – Kid’s Zone
• 6 p.m. to close Swyear Amusements (2 for 1)
• 7:30 p.m. Demo Derby
• 8 p.m. Commercial Buildings Close
• 9 p.m. Junior & Open Building Closes
•••
<strong>FRIDAY</strong>
• 8 a.m. Draft Horse Show
• 10 a.m. Teamwork Course – Kid’s Zone
• 11 a.m. Draft Horse Hitch Show
• Noon Junior & Open Building Opens; Commercial Buildings Open
• 1 p.m. 4-H & FFA Livestock Sale
• 1 to 5 p.m. Quilt Show – 4-H Center
• 3 p.m. Water Balloon Toss – Kid’s Zone
• 4 p.m. 4-H Style Show
• 5:30 p.m. Open Style Show (Following 4-H Show)
• 6 to close Swyear Amusements – Regular Price
• 7 p.m. Latting Rodeo
• 8 p.m. Commercial Buildings Close
• 9 to 11 p.m.Teen Barn Dance – DJ Tim Williams
• 9 p.m. Junior & Open Building Closes
•••
<strong>SATURDAY</strong>
• 7:30 a.m. Gaming Expo Horse Show
• 8 a.m. Open Shows for Beef, Sheep, Swine, Dairy Goat (Meat Goat one hour later); Adult and Youth Rabbit; Annual Tractor Drive
• 8:30 a.m. Open Gaming Horse Show
• 9 a.m. Rock Painting – Kid’s Zone
• 11 a.m. Illiana Remote Control Truck & Tractor Pull; Twister – Kid’s Zone
• 11:30 a.m. Tractor Drive Returns
• Noon Junior & Open Building Opens; Commercial Buildings Open
• 1 p.m. Parade of Tractors at the Grandstand; Pedal Tractor Pull registration – Slow Boys
• 1 p.m. to close Swyear Amusements
• 2 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull – Slow Boys Tent; Barn Tours – Start at Swine Barn
• 3 p.m. Costume Goat Show
• 4 p.m. Barn Tours – Start at Swine Barn
• 7 p.m. Christian Music Concert – Building 429, I Am They and Apollo Ltd
• 8 p.m. Commercial Buildings Close
• 9 p.m. Junior & Open Building Closes
•••
<strong>SUNDAY</strong>
• 8 a.m. Open Pleasure Horse Show
• 9:30 a.m. All Faith Church Service
• 10:30 a.m. Obstacle Course Relay – Kid’s Zone
• 11 a.m. Tractor Pull
• Noon Junior & Open Building Opens; Commercial Buildings Open
• 1 p.m. to close Swyear Amusements — Armbands
• 1 p.m. Costume Sheep Lead Contest
• 3 p.m. Bingo – Kid’s Zone
• 6 p.m. Tractor Pull; Livestock and General Projects released
For more information, contact the Fairgrounds Office at 815-683-2359.