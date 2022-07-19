Schedule of events at Iroquois County Fair

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Fair kicks off today with events and will run through Sunday. The fair takes place at 1390 E. 2000N Road, Watseka. For more information, go to iroquoiscofair.com.

<strong>TODAY</strong>

• 7 a.m. Beef Premier at Decker’s; Livestock Arrival

• 8 a.m. Swine weigh-in

• 8:30 a.m. Food Sale Drop off for Auction

• 9 a.m. Horse arrival; 4-H Food Judging by Club

• 10:00 am Beef weigh-in

• 11:00 am Sheep weigh-in

• Noon to 3 p.m. Goat weigh-in

• Noon Dairy Cattle weigh-in; All Livestock in place

• 1 p.m. FFA Horse, Dairy & Rabbit Shows

• 2 p.m. FFA Small Animals/Pets Show’ 4-H Food Sale – at 4-H Center

• 3 p.m. FFA weigh-ins concluded; FFA Ag Products Show

• 4 p.m. FFA Goat & Swine Shows

• 5 to 7:30 p.m. Junior & Open Ag Products, Culinary, Fine Arts, Floriculture, & Children’s Division drop off

• 5 p.m. FFA Beef & Sheep Shows

• 6 p.m. to close Swyear Amusements ($2 rides)

• 7 p.m. Opening Ceremonies; Presentation of Clubs; Recognition of Graduating 4-H members; Little Miss & Queen Pageant

• 8 p.m. Sheep Premier Show

•••

<strong>WEDNESDAY</strong>

• 7 to 9 a.m. Junior & Open Ag Products, Culinary, Fine Arts, Floriculture, & Children’s

• Division Project Drop Off

• 8 a.m. 4-H Shows for Beef, Sheep, Swine, Horse, Dairy Goat Show; Junior, Open & FFA Poultry Show

• 9 a.m. 4-H, Junior & Open Ag Products

• 9:30 a.m. Junior & Open Culinary, Fine Arts, Floriculture, & Children’s Division

• 10 a.m. Make Your Own Ice Cream – Kid’s Zone

• Noon Commercial Buildings Open

• 2 p.m. 4-H Cat Show

• 3 p.m. 4-H Dairy Cattle Show

• 3 to 5 p.m. Face Painting – Kid’s Zone

• 5 p.m. Junior Dairy Show

• 6 to 10 p.m. Swyear Amusements

• 7 p.m. Open Dairy Show; Talent Show

• 8 p.m. Notification of Species for Livestock Sale; Commercial Buildings Close

• 9 p.m. Junior & Open Building Closes

•••

<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

• 8 a.m. Junior Shows in Beef, Sheep, Swine, Horse, Dairy Goat (Meat Goat one hour later); 4-H & Junior Rabbit Show

• 9 a.m. General 4-H Projects & Cloverbud Judging by Club

10 a.m. Egg Parachute Drop – Kid’s Zone

• Noon Junior & Open Building Opens; Commercial Buildings Open

• 1:30 p.m. General 4-H Projects Judging by Club

• 2 p.m. 4-H Dog Obedience Show

• 2 to 4 p.m. Touch-a-Truck – Kid’s Zone

• 6 p.m. to close Swyear Amusements (2 for 1)

• 7:30 p.m. Demo Derby

• 8 p.m. Commercial Buildings Close

• 9 p.m. Junior & Open Building Closes

•••

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

• 8 a.m. Draft Horse Show

• 10 a.m. Teamwork Course – Kid’s Zone

• 11 a.m. Draft Horse Hitch Show

• Noon Junior & Open Building Opens; Commercial Buildings Open

• 1 p.m. 4-H & FFA Livestock Sale

• 1 to 5 p.m. Quilt Show – 4-H Center

• 3 p.m. Water Balloon Toss – Kid’s Zone

• 4 p.m. 4-H Style Show

• 5:30 p.m. Open Style Show (Following 4-H Show)

• 6 to close Swyear Amusements – Regular Price

• 7 p.m. Latting Rodeo

• 8 p.m. Commercial Buildings Close

• 9 to 11 p.m.Teen Barn Dance – DJ Tim Williams

• 9 p.m. Junior & Open Building Closes

•••

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

• 7:30 a.m. Gaming Expo Horse Show

• 8 a.m. Open Shows for Beef, Sheep, Swine, Dairy Goat (Meat Goat one hour later); Adult and Youth Rabbit; Annual Tractor Drive

• 8:30 a.m. Open Gaming Horse Show

• 9 a.m. Rock Painting – Kid’s Zone

• 11 a.m. Illiana Remote Control Truck & Tractor Pull; Twister – Kid’s Zone

• 11:30 a.m. Tractor Drive Returns

• Noon Junior & Open Building Opens; Commercial Buildings Open

• 1 p.m. Parade of Tractors at the Grandstand; Pedal Tractor Pull registration – Slow Boys

• 1 p.m. to close Swyear Amusements

• 2 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull – Slow Boys Tent; Barn Tours – Start at Swine Barn

• 3 p.m. Costume Goat Show

• 4 p.m. Barn Tours – Start at Swine Barn

• 7 p.m. Christian Music Concert – Building 429, I Am They and Apollo Ltd

• 8 p.m. Commercial Buildings Close

• 9 p.m. Junior & Open Building Closes

•••

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

• 8 a.m. Open Pleasure Horse Show

• 9:30 a.m. All Faith Church Service

• 10:30 a.m. Obstacle Course Relay – Kid’s Zone

• 11 a.m. Tractor Pull

• Noon Junior & Open Building Opens; Commercial Buildings Open

• 1 p.m. to close Swyear Amusements — Armbands

• 1 p.m. Costume Sheep Lead Contest

• 3 p.m. Bingo – Kid’s Zone

• 6 p.m. Tractor Pull; Livestock and General Projects released

For more information, contact the Fairgrounds Office at 815-683-2359.