Kankakee mother, father killed in Ga. crash

Justin and Sara Loring, both 40, of Kankakee, were killed and their three children injured when their minivan was T-boned by a semi-tractor trailer that ran a red light at an intersection in Catoosa County in northwestern Georgia on Friday.

Georgia State Patrol said Justin and Sara Loring were pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple’s three children, 14-year-old Noah, 12-year-old Liam, and 8-year-old Lexi, were transported to a local hospital for treatment, Georgia State Patrol said. They were in stable condition, Georgia State Patrol said.

The semi operator, Joseph Chislom, 47, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with driving too fast, vehicular homicide second degree (two counts) and failure to obey traffic control device, Georgia State Patrol said.

Chislom and a passenger in the semi were not injured.

The crash occurred about 3:17 p.m. Friday, on Battlefield Parkway (Georgia Route 2) at its intersection with Three Notch Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

A Freightliner semi-tractor trailer, driven by Chislom, was traveling west on Battlefield Parkway toward Three Notch Road, Georgia State Patrol said.

The Lorings were traveling south in a Chrysler Pacifica on Three Notch Road, attempting to turn left onto Battlefield Parkway, Georgia State Patrol said.

After both vehicles entered the intersection, the Freightliner struck the left side of the Chrysler, Georgia State Patrol said.

After impact, both vehicles came to rest in the westbound lanes of travel.

Sara was a teacher in Kankakee School District 111 since 2015, starting at Mark Twain Primary School.

According to his Facebook page, Justin was a system engineer at Republic Services.

Their children attend Herscher Community District Unit 2 schools, according to school officials.

Most recently, Sara taught kindergarten and first-grade bilingual students at Steuben Elementary School, where she has been since 2018.

Steuben Principal Anna Newsome said that Sara’s death is a loss for staff, parents and the district as a whole.

“I know I speak for everyone when I say our Steuben family is devastated and still coming to terms with even admitting that this has happened,” Newsome said this weekend. “Sara was an excellent teacher and a perfectionist.”

Newsome added Sara was one of those people who “did everything right” but still worried about how she could do things better.

“She loved her students and was an ally and advocate for them,” Newsome said. “And not only was she an amazing teacher, but she was a kind, genuine person with such a sweet soul.”

The sentiment that Sara will be missed by the school and district community was shared by Superintendent Genevra Walters.

“We have over 300 teachers in the district, 900 employees,” Walters said. “Some teachers stand out because of their extremely positive nature. Sara was one of them.”

Walters also recalled that Sara’s love for her students was easily observed during a classroom visit in October 2016 — including impressive strategies to manage the classroom and engage students in learning.

“I know that the Steuben family will miss her,” Walters said. “We will all miss her.”

A GoFundMe page for the children has been set up here: <a href="https://www.gofundme.com/f/loring-children-assistance?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer" target="_blank">gofundme.com/f/loring-children-assistance?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer</a>