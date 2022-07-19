Kankakee City Council approves fiscal year 2023 budget

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee City Council gave final approval Monday for a $32 million budget in fiscal year 2023.

The budget anticipates about $32.5 million in revenue and $32.3 million in expenses, leaving the city with a surplus of just over $222,000.

The city’s fiscal year extends from May 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023.

The council approved the budget unanimously during Monday’s meeting; the vote total was 13-0, with one absent council member, 6th Ward Alderwoman Kelly Johnson.

The meeting began with a public hearing regarding the budget; however, no members of the public commented.

Mayor Chris Curtis reiterated a point he made during the budget’s first reading — the budget was balanced without the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

He said the city has about $842,500 in ARPA pass-through funds, which are used for various programs, such as the Kankakee Employment of Youth Summer work program.

Curtis added that the 2023 budget includes just a slight increase in expenses over fiscal year 2022 — a change amounting to less than 1 percent.

He noted he was proud of department heads for their hard work to keep expenses down despite factors like rising insurance costs.

“If you take out the ARPA flow-through monies, the increase on expenses over last year is just a little bit under $300,000 — about $294,000 in increased expenses over last year’s expenses,” Curtis said. “That is a less than 1 percent increase of expenses over last year.”

Second Ward Alderman Michael O’Brien, who chairs the budget committee, said the committee agreed that the budget would be successful because of the efforts of city officials to stay light on expenses.

“We talked a little bit about the surplus amount, how $222,000 for a budget this large is not a huge number,” O’Brien said. “However, as we talked more about it and got into the details, it was apparent the conservative nature of the estimate of revenues as well as expenditures.

“The committee was comfortable with that surplus knowing that the estimate on those numbers is appropriate,” O’Brien continued. “We’re not trying to play any games with the numbers, so I think ultimately, this is a strong budget and will be a success for the city this year.”