Tractors for a Cure returns to Peotone

On Aug. 6, the second annual Tractors for a Cure Memorial Tractor Ride, in Memory of Don Werner Sr., will take place in Peotone. This event benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and at the same time recaptures the rural heritage of the area and the machines of steel.

The proceeds from this event will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Cancer Research Hospital in memory of Don Werner Sr.

The tractor ride will take off at 9 a.m. from the Peotone American Legion Post in Peotone and will travel through the country to Sollitt, the half-way point stop. In Sollitt, participants will enjoy a time to converse with one another and enjoy lunch before heading back to Peotone.

Once tractors arrive back in Peotone, the tractors will park by the Peotone American Legion Post where participants can show off their iron to the public for about an hour. Around 4:30 p.m., participants will partake of a pork chop meal cooked by the Will County Farm Bureau Board of Directors and the Tractors for a Cure Board.

For participants on the ride, registration-check in will take place from 7 to 8:30 a.m. the day of the event at the Peotone American Legion where the tractors will then line the streets of downtown Peotone. Line up is at 8:30 a.m. with a riders’ meeting at 8:45 a.m. and a 9 a.m. departure. The tractors in this ride will celebrate the agricultural heritage of the participants and of the Will County and surrounding areas

The entry fee to participate in the tractor ride is $75 per tractor or ATV-person, which includes lunch in Sollitt, a pork chop dinner at the Peotone Legion Hall at the end of the ride and a tractor ride T-shirt. Full price ticket entry also gives participants a chance to win cash prizes or door prizes.

Tractor owners-ATV drivers must have proof of liability insurance and bring the day of the event at registration and all participants must sign the release form/registration form and mail it in with the registration fee to participate in the tractor ride event by signup deadline. The deadline for signup is July 30. Preregistration is required by July 30 and no registrations can be accepted after that date.

There will be a people mover-barge wagon to transport those who do not have a tractor to drive but want to participate in the event just like a tractor-ATV driver does. For those who want to participate on the ride and do not own a tractor, a few barge wagons/people movers will be part of the ride. The fee for children (12 and younger) is $25, and that fee only includes the meals to the event and a seat on a people mover/barge wagon. They must be accompanied by an adult. No T-shirt is included in the child’s tickets.

Additional pork chop meals are $25 each and must be preordered by July 30 as walk-ins will not be accommodated. Tickets are available for the dinner only and must be purchased by July 20. Call Debbie Werner at 815-478-5182, and leave message for a ticket.

For more information or on information on how to sponsor, call Dean Bettenhausen at 708-243-8877, Gary Jurres at 708-417-8409, Mark Schneider at 815-693-0287 or Debbie Werner at 815-478-5182. For additional information, go to <a href="https://www.tractorsforacure.com" target="_blank">tractorsforacure.com</a>.