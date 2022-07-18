Kankakee County bond rating leaps 2 levels

For the second year in a row, global credit risk and financial assessment leader Moody’s announced another multi-level increase in the bond rating for Kankakee County.

The “positive outlook” analysis documents the financial improvement in Kankakee County government, reduction of debt, financial policy and execution and elimination of outside borrowing to support operations, according to a news release from Kankakee County Board chairman Andy Wheeler. As of July 12, the County’s rating increased from Baa3 to Baa1, which is classified as prime-2 and puts the county just below A status.

A bond rating, similar to a credit score, is both an indicator on the financial health and planning for the county and directly tied to interest rates for bonds and other funding mechanisms, according to the release.

“What we are doing financially is working,” Wheeler said. “In 2016, we had a plan on how to bring County finances back from insolvency. We have accomplished that goal and have continued to improve under the principle of not spending more than you take in.

“The County is now focusing on the next mission: how to continue to help reduce the County portion of property taxes during a recession. People are feeling the squeeze, and we need to respond in the strongest and most responsible manner possible.”

Kankakee County was considered “non-investment grade” status by Moody’s in 2016, and the upgrade into “Prime-2” status, is the third upgrade in four years. Key indicators in the improvement are increased balances, elimination of borrowing outside funds for operations, cash on hand, reduction in accounts payable time, elimination of Interfund borrowing and the upcoming elimination of 77 percent of all County bond debt in 2024, according to the release.

The following ratings for Kankakee County from Moody’s are as follows:

• 2013 — Downgraded from A1 to Baa1

• 2014 — Downgraded from Baa1 to Baa3

• 2015 — Downgraded from Baa3 to Ba3

• 2016 — Current Administration’s financial reforms implemented

• 2019 — Upgraded from Ba3 to Ba2

• 2021 — Upgraded from Ba2 to Baa3

• 2022 — Upgraded from Baa3 to Baa1

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to personally thank Sheriff Mike Downey for his incredible ability to shift directions in times of struggle and also in times of opportunity,” Wheeler said.

“None of our financial management and planning matters if there are no finances to manage. Our appreciation also goes out to the entire County workforce and department heads that come to work every day to serve the public.”