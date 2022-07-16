'My mother was murdered:' Menz daughter speaks of pain, healing

Moments after saying goodnight to the last of a large crowd who paid their respects during the Thursday wake service for the late Larry Menz Jr., Alexis Menz Novick reflected on the life of her parents.

In a telephone interview with The Daily Journal, the 22-year-old daughter of the late Larry Jr. and Ruth Menz, the Bourbonnais couple who died Monday in their Bourbonnais home after an apparent domestic altercation, Alexis expressed the dread she always had in the pit of stomach.

“I’ve been telling people on both sides of my family that this would happen,” she said. “I begged family members not to bail Dad out of jail. I said ‘Leave him in there, and he can get some help.’”

People did not listen.

She said friends saw a different side of her dad. They saw the friendly Larry. The Larry who laughed, who joked.

The person she lived with was much different, and she often saw the results that would spill into anger, which would turn into abuse and on this recent early Monday morning, it turned into tragedy.

While details of what might have transpired within the Cherokee Lane home during those early-morning hours are still unknown, one thing is clear: The only child of the couple no longer has either of her parents.

And only a handful of days since the deadly incident took place inside those walls, a grieving daughter is searching for some way to come to grips with that horror.

“I saw goodness in both of them,” she said. “But I also saw the broken relationship.”

The Macon, Ga., registered nurse is now seeking some way to say goodbye to her father even though he was the person who took the life of his wife and Alexis’s mother.

“Mother had her life taken from her. One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do was tell my grandma that her youngest daughter had died.

“I have to remember my mother was murdered. That’s a harsh word to her,” she said and then paused. “But that’s what happened. Regardless of the details, we know her life was taken.”

She again paused.

“I’m working on forgiveness because there is no plan to my anger,” Alexis said.

At some point in the future, Alexis would like to talk about the pain this type of abuse brings into a home. About the mental and emotional trauma it causes. She would like nothing more than to bring an end to the suffering others endure, the type of suffering she experienced.

“If I can change just one person,” she said. “If I could prevent just one person from having to bury a parent.”

She freely admits that her life would have likely been much easier if she had decided not to love her mom or dad. She knows even before the words roll past her lips, such a circumstance would not have ever been possible for her.

“Loving them was hard work. I do love them,” she said.

And she finds herself in a terrible position. She is having to say goodbye to two people who meant so much to her, to two people gone far too soon.

She is trying to be strong for so many while at the same time she is working to keep afloat.

“I’m in a very tough position,” Alexis said. “I kind of feel like I’m swimming in shark-infested waters, and I need a moment to catch my breath.”