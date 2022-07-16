KLASEY: The Troup Lumber Co. fire

When it comes to spectacular fires, few possibilities rate higher than a lumberyard blaze — especially a conflagration at a large lumberyard located only 1½ blocks from the city’s major downtown intersection.

The burning lumberyard being described was the H. H. Troup Lumber Company, which occupied a block-long by half-block-wide site along East Avenue, between Oak and Chestnut streets. When the fire alarm was turned in at 8:48 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3, 1957, firetrucks were already on the way: the flames had been spotted, moments earlier, by firemen at the department’s main station, located two blocks to the east on Oak Street.

Despite the quick response by the fire department, the building was doomed. Fire Chief James P. Marnell told the Kankakee Daily Journal the blaze was burning so fast when firemen arrived that there was no hope of saving the lumberyard. As a result, firefighting efforts were concentrated on preventing the flames from spreading to surrounding properties.

Five of Kankakee’s firefighting units — three pumpers, an aerial ladder unit and an emergency truck — were on the scene, supplemented by equipment and personnel from the Bradley, Bourbonnais, West Kankakee, Limestone Township, Aroma Park, Manteno and Momence fire departments.

At the height of the fire, 17 hose lines poured thousands of gallons of water onto the burning stacks of wood and other combustible materials. There were several explosions, which were believed caused by the fuel tanks of the lumber company’s four delivery trucks.

At greatest risk from the flames were buildings lining the west side of the 200 block of North Schuyler Avenue. Separated from the burning lumberyard by only a narrow alley were a large two-story building containing stores and apartments, the Paramount Theatre (the city’s largest “movie palace”) and the Kankakee Motor Coach Company’s waiting room/office and bus garage.

The flames also threatened the tall elevator of the Carter Grain and Feed Co, directly across East Avenue along the Illinois Central Railroad tracks, and the Dandelles Recreation bowling alley, located one-half block south on East Avenue.

Shortly after the fire began, the Paramount Theatre was evacuated, interrupting a showing of the film “The King and Four Queens,” starring Clark Gable and Eleanor Parker.

“About 300 patrons were evacuated from the building in an orderly fashion, without panic. No one was injured,” reported the Daily Journal.

Kankakee’s aerial unit was assigned to pour water on the theater’s west wall and roof; the building suffered only smoke damage.

A small fire on the roof of the Kankakee Motor Coach Company bus garage, located immediately north of the theatre, was quickly extinguished. Fourteen buses parked in the building were driven out of harm’s way by “anyone who knew anything about buses,” the Journal was told by Clayton Arseneau, the bus company’s dispatcher. Two of the buses collided, causing about $150 in damage.

Bowlers at Dandelles Recreation scrambled to move their cars to safety from the bowling alley’s parking lot on East Avenue. Owner Harry Dandelles told the newspaper that the north wall of his building “grew warm from the heat of the fire, but the building was not damaged.”

Searing heat from the burning lumber prevented Clyde Rabideau, manager of the Carter grain elevator, from entering his office. Damage to the building consisted of blistered paint and broken windowpanes. A small fire on the roof of the mill house was extinguished before it could spread.

The Daily Journal noted, “The fire was visible from a wide area, and thousands of spectators were attracted to the scene. Police Chief Wallace Flannery called in all off-duty officers to handle the crowd and direct traffic.”

Police communications were interrupted for about two hours when electrical power was cut by the Public Service Co. at the request of fire officials. The area from north of Court Street to the Big Four tracks, and from Greenwood Avenue west to the Kankakee River, was without electricity for between 30 and 75 minutes.

A lumberyard had occupied the East Avenue site for almost a century. The first lumber business was opened there in 1858 by Joseph LeCour. In 1891, then-owner J.K. Eagle sold the business to one of his longtime employees, H. H. Troup, who had worked there since 1883. At the time of the fire, Troup’s son Harold was the company president, and a grandson, William Troup, was vice-president and general manager.

The initial damage estimate for the fire was set between $175,000 and $200,000. Owner Harold J. Troup, who told the Daily Journal he would rebuild the business, later estimated the fire’s toll at “close to $300,000.”

Had the Troup fire taken place three days earlier, it would have been the city’s fourth major blaze of the year 1956. On Feb. 20, Paul Lang Motor Sales in the 400 block of N. Harrison Avenue burned, with a loss of between $300,000 and $350,000.

Almost three months later, on May 17, a fire at Fibre Drum Co. on Stoddard Place at Sheridan Street caused $250,000 in damage. The third major conflagration also caused a loss of $250,000. It heavily damaged Lloyd’s Supermarket on Jeffery Street, east of Curtis Avenue, and the adjoining O’Connor and Moody Refrigeration Sales and Service business.

Slightly less than two years prior to the H.H. Troup lumberyard fire, a raging blaze destroyed another lumber business in the near-downtown area. What was that business, and where was it located?

Answer: The Alexander Lumber Company, on the southwest corner of West Avenue and Station Street, burned on the evening of Jan. 25, 1955. The loss was estimated at $200,000.