City of Kankakee's cash reserves grow

KANKAKEE — Fiscal Year 2022 was a challenging year for government, businesses and families alike, but Kankakee appears to have managed quite well.

This message was delivered by Mayor Chris Curtis at Monday’s Budget Committee meeting where council members learned the city completed the year with a cash surplus of just less than $3.2 million.

As final numbers emerge from Kankakee’s FY 2022, the city finished the year with a $3.2-million budget surplus even after $5,739,703 — generated by the city 2-percentage-point increase in the sales tax rate — was directed to the police and fire pension funds.

And, the mayor noted, even if the $1,591,000 of lost revenue replaced by the American Rescue Plan Act were to be extracted from the budget, the city still came in with a surplus of $1,585,279.

“We did not expect revenues to come in this strong. Part of it is due to inflation, of course, but the tax revenue numbers really shocked me,” he said.

The mayor said much credit should go to the city’s workforce and department leadership. He said city expenses came in at 90.8 percent from the budget amount at the same time revenues came it at 99.6 percent.

He praised all involved.

<strong>EVERY DOLLAR COUNTS</strong>

He said the city was down some employees, particularly in the police and fire departments, but staff made sure services were not affected. He said travel expenses were cut back on as well as items as small as office supplies.

He also complimented the city’s legal firm of Spesia & Taylor. He noted their legal expenses came in at $282,972. They had been budgeted for $285,000. In the previous few years, annual legal expenses had been annually exceeding $400,000.

Every dollar adds up, he noted.

The watchful eyes on spending resulted in the city being able to contribute $575,000 to its cash reserve account — its first contribution to that account since 2014 — bringing its balance from nearly $3.43 million to just above $4 million.

And that is not all. Curtis said the city’s budget is in such a solid position that he anticipates being able to transfer another $1 million from the general fund into the cash reserve account bringing it to just over $5 million.

With the administration ready to meet with counsel on its bonding position in the coming weeks, he said that will put the city is a much light as its heads into the bond market.

He said bond counsel had been clear they wanted to see the city adding to its cash reserve account.

“Having been able to put $575,000 into cash reserve at the end of April was great. We went into the budget year hoping to be able to put $200,000 or $250,000 into that account,” he said. “To more than double that shows we are going in the right direction.”

<strong>GAMING INCOME GROWS</strong>

One area of revenue which saw significant growth was video gaming. The city had budgeted to have its share of gaming taxes at $540,000. Gamblers contributed some $728,000 toward the city’s general fund.

With seemingly no end in sight for gaming revenues, Curtis said the city will cap the amount of gaming money coming into its general fund at $650,000. Any funds collected beyond that point will be directed toward either an economic development budget line item and areas such as social and/or mental health issues.

“We want to use some of this gaming money in a more dedicated manner than just putting it into the general fund,” he said.

He said he often does a double-take when he views gaming income.

“Sometimes I think, ‘Are you kidding me?’” he said regarding this revenue stream.