Redmond rejoins Bradley planning board

BRADLEY — Bob Redmond, a former 28-year Bradley Village Board member, was appointed earlier this week to the village’s planning board.

Redmond, 75, served as a village trustee until he was defeated in the May 2021 election. Despite his election loss, Redmond is a constant presence at not only the village board, but the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission meetings as well.

The commission vacancy came about because Mike Dauphin, a longtime planning board member, recently moved and his new residence is just outside of the village limits.

Rylan Gagnon, chairman of the seven-member planning and zoning commission, said Redmond had been the village board’s representative to the planning board for many years so he is well versed with the commission.

“Bob is old-school Bradley. He has his heart in Bradley,” Gagnon said. “He will be just fine on the board.”

Redmond is not entirely new to the planning board. He served on the commission from 1985-88.

“It’s nice to get back and be able to contribute. It’s great to be able to give back to the community.”

The commission meets monthly.