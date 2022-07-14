It's another 'grand' year for Fishing Derby

The region’s annual fishing derby is three times the age of the 2022 grand champion, but that fact didn’t seem to faze the young winner.

Brody Kelly, 13, of Bourbonnais, earned Grand Champion honors during Wednesday’s awards ceremony for the 39th annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby.

The Northern Illinois Anglers Association sponsors the 10-day contest and hands out the prizes at the Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club.

Kelly snagged a 4-pound, 7-ounce smallmouth bass.

It was the largest smallmouth bass caught in the derby since 2004, NIAA president Ken Munjoy said.

Kelly earned $200 for the top smallmouth bass and another $100 for grand champion, for which he was voted for unanimously by the NIAA board.

“I remember back to when he was fishing over at the [Bird Park] quarry in the kids derby,” Munjoy said.

Since fishing for the first time at 4 years old with his grandpa, Mike Kelly, of Aroma Township, Brody Kelly said he was hooked.

“We’re very proud of him,” said his father, Jeremy Kelly, also a fisherman in the three-generation family. “He’s out there every day of the derby, up to 10 hours a day.”

Brody said it is pretty great to win money for catching fish, but the catching is his favorite part of the experience.

“I’ve learned hard work matters,” Brody said of his five years competing in the derby. He said he will put the money away for the future, likely for more fishing gear.

<strong>ANOTHER GOOD DERBY</strong>

Munjoy said there were 326 entry forms received this year, which is about normal. Many had multiple family members listed. Munjoy estimated there were about 1,000 participants.

There were nine “tagged” fish caught during this year’s derby, the most since nine were caught during the 2018 derby.

• Todd LeBeau, of Momence, caught 039, Shady Deal, sponsored by Tholen’s Garden Center. The prize is two 2-inch sunset maple trees delivered.

• Eric Drabeck, of Oak Forest, caught 056, Tri Pod, sponsored by Colonial Studios. The prize is $500 in photography services and portraits.

• William Czajkoski, of Custer Park, caught 038, Padre Pio, sponsored by Richard’s Building Supply. The prize is $500 in merchandise.

• Mike Zwahlen, of Bourbonnais, caught 053, Bob’s Bass, sponsored by Nucor Steel. The prize is $1,000 in cash.

• Jim Tofte, of Kankakee, caught 065, Juke Box Teddy, sponsored by Renville Gaming. The prize is $777 in cash.

• Vincent McEnaney, of Niles, caught 061, Reel Justice, sponsored by Jim Rowe, State’s Attorney. The prize is $500 in cash.

• Brian St. Aubin, of Manteno, caught 035, a Wing Dinger, sponsored by JR’s Chicken. The prize is $500 in cash.

• Mike Mardirosan, of Bourbonnais, caught 027, a Grandpa, sponsored by NIAA. The prize is $500 in cash.

• Quentin Causer, of Kankakee, caught 194, a Dumpster Diver, sponsored by United Disposal. The prize is $500 in cash.

<strong>BIG BOARD WINNERS</strong>

• Josh Plucinski, of Wilmington — 12-pound, 10-ounce channel catfish.

• Nolan Heldt, of Momence — 1-pound, 1-ounce crappie.

• Jim Anderson, of Kankakee — 34-pound, 10-ounce flathead catfish.

• Denise Tolly, of St. Anne — 4-pound, 1-ounce largemouth bass.

• Joyce Siwicki, of Momence — 9-pound, 11-ounce Northern pike.

• Greg Schneider, of Grant Park — 13-ounce rock bass.

• Dan Kinkin, of Kankakee — 24-pound, 15-ounce rough fish.

• Brody Kelly, of Bourbonnais — 4-pound, 7-ounce smallmouth bass.

• James Tofte, of Kankakee — 6-pound, 3-ounce walleye.