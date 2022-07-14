Foster appointed to take over Payton's seat on county board

The Pembroke Township area will have new representation on the Kankakee County Board, after the board OK’d Rosemary Foster to take over Samuel Payton’s board seat for District 4.

The board unanimously approved Foster at its Tuesday meeting. She said she will try to follow in Payton’s footsteps. Although he was going to stay on the board until the November election, Payton resigned in June after serving on the board for eight years.

“I decided to give Rosemary an opportunity, since no one is running against her, to come in and get used to the county and help them,” he said. “... When I got elected as township supervisor, I decided to pull to put all [my effort] into the township.”

Foster said she always wanted to be on the county board.

“Previously, I was on the Hopkins Park village board for almost 22 years, so it’s not like we’re strangers,” she said. “We all work together. It was the right time. [Payton] stepped down, and I wanted to continue to be of service to the community.”

Payton was elected in April 2021 as the Pembroke Township supervisor.

Board member Steve Hunter is the Democratic Party chairman, and he selected Foster, who lives in Pembroke Township, as Payton’s successor. He said Payton served the board well.

“When I came on this board, he reached out and provided me with a lot of specificity insight, in terms of how this governmental unit runs and having been on the city side for 40 years there was a transition,” Hunter said. “The chairman [Andy Wheeler] and Mr. Payton were ably there to assist me and provide me with information on the governmental unit. We’re going to miss Sam and his smile. He served Pembroke Township well.”

Wheeler said he couldn’t agree more.

“We’re still going to be working together,” he said. “We still have the wastewater facility that we’re working with you on, but it’s still going to be tough not seeing you here. Your grace and your professionalism has been a pleasure.”