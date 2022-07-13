UPDATE: Menzes died of single gunshot wounds

BOURBONNAIS — Autopsy findings demonstrate 48-year-old Larry L. Menz Jr. died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, and his 46-year-old wife, Ruth A. Menz, died of a gunshot wound to the head, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said Tuesday.

The couple was found dead Monday in the master bedroom of their Bourbonnais home in the 700 block of Cherokee Drive by members of the Kankakee County Emergency Response Team.

The final cause and manner of death will be determined after toxicology testing, Gessner said.

At 9:37 a.m. Monday, Bourbonnais police responded to a call for a welfare check at the Cherokee property, according to a news release. The call came from Menz Jr.’s father, who advised he had last spoken to his son by phone at 3:30 a.m., according to a news release.

Officers arrived and were able to gain entry through the side garage door to confirm the homeowners’ vehicles were inside of the garage, according to police.

They then determined to dispatch the response team.