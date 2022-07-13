County kicks off community needs assessment

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County wants to know what the needs are for its residents, so it can address those with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act during the next few years.

The county launched the Community Needs Assessment digital survey on Tuesday, and representatives from Rincon Family Services and Respark Leadership Consulting along with City of Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis gave a presentation at Tuesday’s County Board meeting.

“We’re honored on behalf of the city Kankakee to be partnering with Kankakee County on this mission here,” Curtis said. “They had this assessment needs program, and it’s going to be a valuable asset not only to the city Kankakee, but all the municipalities throughout Kankakee County.

“We’re going to be able to dive deep and hear from the residents and hear from the community leaders what they think is needed so that we can point our financial resources and our other resources that we have to tackle these big hurdles that we have ahead of us,” Curtis said.

The survey is only available online because of time constraints that the information needs to be collected and processed. The survey can be accessed at <a href="http://bit.ly/k3cna" target="_blank">bit.ly/k3cna</a> or by scanning a QR code that is available at many local government agencies and locations.

The survey takes about 10 to 12 minutes to complete, and it’s available in English and Spanish. There’s a separate survey for youths ages 14-17 and one for adults 18 and older.

The County Board still has several million dollars in ARPA money that it has earmarked for social service needs. The county wanted to bring an expert on board to tackle that issue, and that’s why Rincon Family Services was contracted to do the work through the Request for Proposal process.

Eddy Borrayo, president and CEO of Rincon Family Services, said this process will really transform the community by identifying programs and projects and how to get them implemented.

“It’s really very intentional with the community needs assessment, going in there and really building different platforms to have a very inclusive way of engaging communities,” he said. “Looking at it from the macro, pretty much looking at institutions, what is available out there, doing interviews, but then going into the actual community stakeholders to really listen and create a plan from there.”

The process will also use focus groups and will interview various community leaders throughout the county in addition to the resident online surveys.

“We can have a clearer picture of what are the community needs,” Borrayo said.

The online survey has a short life span with it only being available through July 31. That short timeframe is so the data can be collected and presented by the end of August. The county will then use that information as to where to best spend ARPA funds on social services.

“This process is going to be very data driven,” Borrayo said.

Patrick Curran, a principal consultant with Respark Leadership Consulting, said the county’s needs were to try to turn the data around quickly. Respark is overseeing the collection of the data for the Community Needs Assessment through the online survey.

“[It was] not to have an elongated process, but instead to have something that could get meaningful results into the hands of decision makers in a reasonable amount of time,” he said.

“... We expect to have no more than a four-week turnaround to assess the data, help you identify the trends and what’s happening and then produce for you a set of recommendations about the types of actions that will create a meaningful difference in the community based on what your community members have said.”

County officials stressed the survey is open to all residents, in those two age groups, throughout the county.

“The biggest goal now is we need everybody else sharing this with as many people as we can to get this survey,” County Board chairman Andy Wheeler said. “... We’re going to do everything we possibly can. We have people running all over the county to get these posters [with the QR code) up.”

Curtis said he’s excited to be a part of it and to see the results.

“We encourage everyone to go online and take the survey,” he said.