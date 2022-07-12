Schuyler Avenue streetscape continues south

New lanes. New connections.

The next phase of the renovation of South Schuyler Avenue in downtown Kankakee is underway as the project’s six-block stretch from East Station Street to East Hawkins Street is being painted with new bike lanes and traffic patterns.

The phase is just the latest project of rehabbing and making one of the city’s main arteries more attractive and bike-friendly.

The project will equal $3 million of grants targeting downtown Kankakee infrastructure after the Kankakee City Council awarded a $813,405 contract to Kankakee Valley Construction Co. by a 10-0 vote in February and combined with the $1.2 million grant for this South Schuyler work and a $1.8 million grant for work on the 200 and 300 blocks of North Schuyler.

<strong>BIKE LANES</strong>

The new bike lanes will extend from the 300 block of North Schuyler going south to the bike path, which travels east behind the Shapiro Developmental Center complex and then to Kankakee Community College.

The path also will allow bikers to travel westward at East Water Street, proceed to Jeffers Park and then to the bike path that eventually crosses the Kankakee River, east of the Riverside Medical Center property.

When completed, there will be 11 contiguous Schuyler Avenue blocks with a defined bike path — from the 300 block of North Schuyler south to East Hawkins Street.

<strong>TRAFFIC CHANGES</strong>

Regarding the area of the South Schuyler Avenue bridge over the Kankakee River, the new design allows for three northbound lanes and two southbound lanes, City of Kankakee engineer Neil Piggush said.

The new design eliminates lanes that allow motorists the option of turning or traveling straight.

The northbound lanes, which allowed drivers to turn westbound on River Street or to continue traveling north along South Schuyler, now has a left-only turn lane.

The center northbound lane will only be for motorists traveling through the intersection. The right lane is a right-turn only.

For motorists traveling south at the intersection, the left lane is a left-turn-only lane. The right-hand side lane is straight through the intersection and there’s a right-turn-only lane, much like it is was before the changes.

Both right turn lanes require merging with the bike lanes to share the road.

Piggush said the old design caused confusion among motorists and had a high rate of accidents as a result. The east-west lanes remain as they are.

Mayor Chris Curtis noted the project included street grinding and overlay as well as new curbs and some new sidewalks. All the sidewalks are now compliant with regulations from the American Disabilities Act.