Bradley supports BTPD cash request

BRADLEY — By a unanimous vote, the Bradley Village Board backed a resolution at Monday’s village board meeting supporting the Bourbonnais Township Park District’s request for $500,000 from the county tourism board.

The $500,000 being requested by the township park district is being targeted to complete needed improvements on five of the six baseball diamonds at the Diamond Point Park complex in Bourbonnais.

The request is expected to be formalized at the July 20 Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau meeting.

The district would like to install a drainage system and an artificial infield playing surface to cut down on traveling baseball game cancellations at the park.

Park officials estimated as many as 20 percent of the baseball tournaments in the past three years have been lost because of rain or unplayable fields from rain.

When games are canceled, hotel and motel stays are lost, as well as other expenditures within Kankakee County.

The tourism organization has a cash reserve of $1.4 million.

“There is plenty of money there,” Mayor Mike Watson said.

If the BTPD is successful at gaining that commitment, it would like to begin rehabbing the baseball fields as early as this fall.

The BTPD also is seeking commitments of $125,000 each from the villages of Bradley and Bourbonnais and $250,000 from the Kankakee County Board through its American Rescue Plan Act federal funds allotment.

The Bradley Village Board, at the request of Watson, said it was in favor of committing $125,000 to the park district to aid in the infield upgrades.

Watson said if any of the six trustees had a question or concern, he would like to hear them so the situation could be explained. No one questioned the request.

Trustee Ryan LeBran endorsed the mayor’s request.

“This is a good investment,” he said. “I’m on board with it.”

Watson said a successful Diamond Point is good for the entire county. He labeled that belief as “regionalism.”

“If they are on board, we’re on board,” he said. This is 'an act of regionalism.'”

Watson has been accused of acting only in the best interests of Bradley as he has taken after the CVB, stating the organization does not target benefits within the village. Bradley has the most to gain from tourism as the majority of the lodging locations are within the Bradley village limits.

The Bradley administration has made it clear it is likely to pull itself out of the tourism organization after the intergovernmental agreement expires on April 30, 2024.

Such a move would have a devastating effect on the tourism organization’s funding.

Regarding Diamond Point, the park board is sending out letters to the three governmental bodies today explaining the Diamond Point situation and the funds being sought.

Diamond Point, established in 2010, is located within the village of Bourbonnais.