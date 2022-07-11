Separate fires cause thousands in damage

KANKAKEE — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire Sunday night at an abandoned house in the 800 block of North Chicago Avenue.

Firefighters were dispatched at 11:07 p.m., Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

Bradley, Limestone and Bourbonnais departments assisted, he said.

It was the third structure fire since Saturday in Kankakee.

<strong>Arson suspected</strong>

A fire caused $20,000 in damage to an unoccupied house in the 400 block of South Myrtle Avenue at noon Sunday.

LaRoche said arson is suspected.

The home had been vacant three weeks and is owned by a management company, LaRoche said.

There were no injuries, and firefighters were on scene for 90 minutes.

Kankakee was assisted by Bradley, Bourbonnais, Kankakee Township and Limestone departments.

<strong>Saturday fire</strong>

On Saturday, a fire caused $10,000 in damage to a garage in the 600 block of South Lincoln Avenue in Kankakee.

Firefighters from Kankakee, Bradley and Limestone were dispatched at 6:51 p.m., LaRoche said.

The detached garage was fully involved on arrival, LaRoche said.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.

There were reports of kids in the area with fireworks, LaRoche said.