Disease takes away use of hind legs for Kankakee dog

KANKAKEE — A walk around the neighborhood with the dog is normally a simple task.

A leash is attached, a few treats may be shoved in a pocket, the front door is opened and along city sidewalks the dog and owner travel.

That scenario, however, is not what takes place in the Kankakee home of Ian Murphy and Aaron Brown, as they ready for a walk with their nearly 11-year-old dog, Chewey.

The 74-pound Hungarian Vizsla and German Shepherd mixed breed needs a little bit more prep time to ready for his walk. An assortment of straps, clips and wheels are required.

Dealing with the effects of a degenerative myelopathy, a neurological disease which impacts the dog’s brain and spine, Chewey is equipped with a uniquely designed walker — Dogs on Wheels — which carries his largely limp back half of his body so he can go for his much-coveted walk.

The men said the best way to describe this disorder would be comparing it to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis [ALS], commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

ALS is a progressive motor neuron disease which weakens muscles through the break down of nerve cells, eventually leading to body functions and eventually death.

Based on the timing of Chewey’s diagnosis and the progression of its effects, the owners speculate their dog will likely die at some point in 2023.

Chewey’s hind legs no longer function, and if he were to walk without any mechanical assistance, this reddish-colored dog would simply drag along the back portion of his body.

That movement, of course, would cause damage to the dog’s skin and create wounds.

It was in May 2022 when Chewey tore a ligament in his right hind knee. He injured himself while attempting to chase down a squirrel.

Several months after the surgery to repair that ligament injury, the two men began to notice Chewey was no longer walking normally. His hind legs were becoming limp.

The dog they had adopted at the age of about 5 months old was experiencing more and more difficulties.

“For his first nine or 10 years, he was as strong as an ox,” Murphy said. “We used to take a walk of about 5 miles every day.”

<strong>DIAGNOSIS REVEALED RARE DISEASE</strong>

The walks became shorter. And shorter.

After several visits with veterinarians, it was determined in early 2021 that their dog had this extremely rare genetic disorder, DM. Less than 0.19 percent of dogs in general have this condition. It is most common in German Shepherds, where 17 percent are impacted.

There is no treatment other than keeping the pet as comfortable as possible.

That path is the one the two men have taken with their precious dog.

“Other than the issue with his hind legs, he hasn’t changed a bit. He’s hilarious,” Murphy said as he strapped Chewey into the two-wheel Dogs on Wheels device. “He’s my best friend.”

While some may have considered putting the dog down as a result of the diagnoses, such a thought never crossed the mind of Chewey’s “parents.”

“We never gave it a thought,” Murphy said.

<strong>DAILY WALKS</strong>

On this sunny mid-afternoon day, the six-block walk takes about 15 minutes or so. Along the way Chewey walked along the sidewalk, in residential yards, gnawed on some sticks and smelled everything in sight.

He typically takes two short walks each day.

He was a dog in constant motion. If he had had it his way, he was has surely headed for Cobb Park. Murphy, of course, knew his dog’s desire was more than his body would have been able to handle.

By the time he returned to his own front yard, Chewey was spent. After his walking gear was removed, he made his way into the house, found a nice spot on the floor near the front door and viewed the actions of the neighborhood.

“It’s disheartening,” Brown said. “But for us, whatever we have to do is what we will do. We just take things one step at a time. We are going to do whatever we can to get Chewey to keep going and going.”

He said there is much to be learned from their furry friend.

“It’s cool to see how strong-willed he is,” Brown said. “He’s a sweet dog.”

And he is something of a neighborhood attraction. Brown notes people often ask what happened to their dog as they walk him. Vehicles often slow down to gain a glimpse of the dog with the two-wheeled cart.

“It’s been a real interesting experience. We evolve with it everyday. Whatever we have to do, we will do it. Whatever it takes.”

The two men also believe their non-stop care for Chewey will extend his life. Thinking about when that day comes is not something they spend much time contemplating.

They prefer to live in the moment — with Chewey and his good-natured spirit.

“His spirit is unshakeable. We do what he asks.” Brown notes that extending the length of his walk is not something they will compromise on.

“I think he would walk all day if we let him,” he said “He gets tired easily, but he wants to keep going. He’s special. He’s special.”