CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: 50 years of giving back through music with Pete's Band

Bands and musical artists often perform with stars in their eyes, attempting to be among the rich and famous. But if you’re in Christian Action for the Care of the Elderly (C.A.C.E.) — locally known as “Pete’s Band” — you simply love playing music and sharing that love with others.

That’s why, for the past 50 years, C.A.C.E. has skipped the bars and festivals, preferring to perform at churches, nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The music of this multi-instrumental band has brought smiles to many faces as they volunteer their time with their performances.

Started in 1972 by Pete Henrisey, of Manteno, the band now includes Harlyn Schmidt, also of Manteno, and George Kwain and Kristen Schubbe, both of Peotone.

However, the group’s lineup often changes based on the schedules of volunteers.

“There’s been about 175 people through our group,” said Henrisey after a June 27 performance at Kankakee Terrace, a specialized mental health center in Bourbonnais.

This performance came 10 days after the band’s 50th anniversary, as the first show was held June 17, 1972, at what is now Citadel in Bourbonnais. Initially, Henrisey began performing on a summer break from college.

“I had it in my mind to do this for three months, and it’s unreal … it hasn’t really hit me that [we’ve been doing it] for 50 years,” he said.

He started with just a group of three, and it grew to 12 by the end of the summer. When it was time to return to college, the high school-aged performers kept the group going in Henrisey’s absence.

He said that they stayed around for about a year until it was their time to go to college or begin working.

“I played alone for about nine months, and then people started hearing about it,” he recalled. “It became about three or four people at that time.”

Everyone who performs in the band does so on a volunteer basis. During the recent Kankakee Terrace performance, a staff member who plays bass joined in on the jam.

Due to COVID, C.A.C.E. only resumed playing about a month ago, and they’ve only been able to schedule at Kankakee Terrace as many nursing homes and assisted living facilities are still in the midst of lockdowns.

He said it’s important to him to play at these locations because “these places don’t have much entertainment at all.”

When asked what is his favorite part of performing, he said it’s all about getting through to others.

“Seeing people in a wheelchair who are out of it and seeing their foot tap, then we know we’re getting through to them,” he shared.

“Some people, sometimes they’ll dance. Others [audience members], you don’t know that you’re getting through until something like that.”

<strong>C.A.C.E.</strong>

Henrisey is a member of both St. Joseph’s in Manteno and St. Paul’s in Peotone. It was at the latter that he met Kwain and Schubbe.

Kwain has been in the group for about five years and has been playing the organ since age 4. He learned about the band through church as, at the time, St. Paul’s pastor was in C.A.C.E.

“I play [horn] in Kankakee Symphony, and I wanted to play something [different],” Kwain said.

Schubbe, a cantor at the church and a local music teacher, joined the group about a year ago when Henrisey and Kwain sought a vocalist.

Having played the flute since fifth grade, Schubbe also was able to bring that talent to the group.

Schmidt has been in the band for about five years.

“Since I had retired and was getting back into music, I asked Pete to audition and he said, ‘Just come … we don’t practice!’”

Henrisey mentioned another member, who was on vacation at the time of the performance, has put together a songbook that the musicians use to pull tunes from.

“When we first started playing, it was ‘30s and ‘40s because that’s what people knew,” he said, noting that the genres have since expanded.

“We wanted to give uplifting songs for the people.”

In reflecting on the milestone of a half-century, Henrisey recalled longtime members who had been part of the group for 40-plus years. He said several former members have even had their kids come through the band.

He estimates that the group has played approximately 6,000 shows since 1972.

Performances encourage audience participation, such as dancing, clapping and singing along.

When looking back on 50 years of shows, Henrisey said, “My goal is, if one person enjoys it, it’s a victory — that’s my slogan.”

For those interested in volunteering their time in the band, Henrisey said to give him a call at 815-468-8315.

Locally referred to as "Pete's Band," Christian Action for the Care of the Elderly (C.A.C.E.) was established in 1972 by Pete Henrisey, a lifelong Manteno resident.

Since retiring from the Village of Manteno's water department, Henrisey spends most of his time volunteering his performances and helping out at church.

Henrisey approximates that the band has played around 6,000 times over the last 50 years, and has had some 175 members. In 2008, the group were grand marshals in the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival parade.

There's no set genre or musician lineup associated with the band, just whoever wants to participate and volunteer their time.

"I have a couple [songs] that I’ve written, but mainly play [covers] because it’s the ones people know and can identify with," said Henrisey.