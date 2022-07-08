I-57 closing overnight Monday, Wednesday

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that both directions of Interstate 57 through Kankakee will be rescheduled to close overnight, weather permitting, on Monday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 13, to accommodate construction of the new Waldron Road/Maple Street bridge. The Waldron Road/Maple Street bridge also will close on Monday.

The initial closure date was July 7.

The closure is between the U.S. 45/52 interchange (exit 308) and the Illinois 50 interchange (exit 315). I-57 and Waldron Road/Maple Street will close at 8 p.m. on Monday and will reopen by 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Only I-57 is scheduled to be closed overnight at 8 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen by 6 a.m. on Thursday. A posted detour for I-57 will direct motorists to use U.S. 45/52 and Illinois 50 to connect back to I-57. Waldron Road/Maple Street traffic will utilize Kankakee County Highway 38 and Illinois 17.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The work is part of a $11.3 million project to replace the Maple Street/Waldron Road bridge over I-57. Maple Street/Waldron Road will be reduced to one lane between East Duane Boulevard and County Road S089E, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed in summer 2023, weather permitting.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion in improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway and 270 bridges along with 428 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 3 updates on Twitter, follow @IDOTDistrict3. View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at <a href="https://www.GettingAroundIllinois.com" target="_blank">GettingAroundIllinois.com</a>.