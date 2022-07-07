Sales tax increase gets final vote later this month

BOURBONNAIS — Trustees are set to vote later this month on an ordinance the village would be asking residents to increase its local sales tax by 1 percentage point.

The increased revenue would be used to rebate the amount of property taxes an owner of a single-family home pays to the village.

Currently, the village receives an average of $285 annually from a homeowner, said Lindy Casey, the village’s marketing and public engagement manager.

This amount is based on the U.S. Census estimate of Bourbonnais’ median value of $188,000 for owner-occupied housing units [2016-20].

“It’s just trying to give back,” trustee Rick Fischersaid after Tuesday’s meeting. He is the chairman of the village board’s finance committee.

“This has been successful in other communities. It is a way to give back to our residents on their property tax bill. It makes fiscal sense to me.”

The sales tax of 1 percent excludes grocery items such as food as well as vehicle titles or registrations in the state, according to state law.

The current sales tax rate in the village of Bourbonnais is 7.25 percent in three business districts. That includes 6.25 percent for the state.

Even if adopted by the village board, the referendum still would need to be approved by Bourbonnais voters.

If the referendum passes in the November election, the sales tax would increase to 8.25 percent. The new sales tax rate would go into effect in 2023.

The village of Bradley approved a plan to annually rebate the village’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill more than two years ago.

Earlier this year, Manteno village officials announced they would be offering a property tax rebate for 100 percent of the village portion of the property taxes.

<strong>SPENDING LIMIT</strong>

Trustees heard the first reading of the annual appropriation ordinance at Monday’s meeting.

The village’s finance director, Tara Latz, said the legal spending limit set for Fiscal Year 2022 is $26.6 million.

The village sets a spending limit every year since it is an appropriation village. However, the spending limit serves as somewhat of an overall budget. The fiscal year runs from May 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023.

In May, trustees adopted a $16.7 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2023. It is a $3 million increase from the previous year’s budget.

Of the village’s $16.7 million budget, the police department accounts for $5.6 million, including $2.7 million in salaries for the 29-person department. With 17 employees, the public works department accounts for $2.2 million.