Kankakee School Board OKs athletic director raise, administrative hires

The Kankakee School Board approved a raise for athletic director Ronnie Wilcox and the hire of several administrators, filling all remaining administrative positions, during a June 27 meeting.

“I know many school districts across Illinois have struggled to cover all of their positions and as of today, unless somebody resigns, we have all of our administrative positions covered,” Superintendent Genevra Walters said during the meeting.

Wilcox’s salary will increase from $96,359.74 [his base salary in the 2021-22 school year] to $110,650. The change took effect July 1.

With benefits, his annual pay now totals $121,593.

According to the rationale, he was being recommended for a salary increase “due to the rising responsibilities of his position.”

He has been athletic director since 2015.

Under the direction of Wilcox, the KHS sports program has experienced great success. The school won the boys and the girls track state championships this past school year and the football team played for the state championship.

<strong>ADMINISTRATIVE POSITIONS</strong>

• Miriam Hill was hired as assistant principal of Kankakee High School with a salary of $94,000. She will be the senior class administrator.

Hill has a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science and a master’s degree in school counseling from National Louis University, a master’s degree in school leadership from Concordia University, and has been a school counselor and administrator since 2015 in Chicago Public Schools, according to board documents.

• Nakisha Lee was hired to become assistant principal at Kankakee Junior High School with a salary of $85,000.

Lee holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Chicago State University, two master’s degrees in school leadership and business administration from Olivet Nazarene University, and more than 15 years of experience as a teacher and administrator, according to board documents.

• Candice Jackson was hired as assistant principal at King Middle School with a salary of $74,947.50.

Jackson has been a teacher in District 111 for 16 years and is currently the AVID coordinator at KJHS. She holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction with an ESL endorsement from Olivet, and is enrolled in the master’s degree program in educational administration at Governors State University, according to board documents.