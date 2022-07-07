Column: We were in the right place at the right time

My wife, Karen, and I have been taking our kids to a beach on Lake Michigan every Fourth of July weekend for as long as I can remember. This past weekend will be one we certainly never will forget.

Even now that our children, Veronica, 27, and Ryan, 26, are grown, we still make the trip to Lake Michigan each summer. We usually try to go somewhere in Indiana, either the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore or the Indiana Dunes State Park (they’re different beaches).

On Sunday, we first tried to go to Indiana Dunes State Park, but the parking lot was full. We then drove 30 miles northeast to Warren Dunes State Park near Sawyer, Mich., but that lot was also full. We headed back to Indiana and decided to have a late lunch in Michigan City.

After lunch, our patience and persistence paid off when we headed to Washington Park Beach in Michigan City and found ample parking. We got to the beach in the late afternoon with several hours to still take in the water and sunshine. It was a near-perfect day.

Veronica decided to take a swim, and I entered the lake a few minutes later. We both had on swim goggles and were diving to look at small fish. We were in the water for approximately 15 or 20 minutes when another swimmer said she saw a young man and woman in distress. Another young man said he saw a man go under water, and he tried to pull him up but couldn’t.

“We saw other people over there and thought he had come back up, but the guy said, ‘no,’” Veronica said. “So I [went] under, and I saw him right away at the bottom.”

She said the man was “staring down and floating, completely limp” — so limp that when she grabbed him and pulled him to the surface, “I had a hard time keeping his head above the water.”

I then came over and pulled the man, Jose Lopez, of Chicago, out of the water and we dragged him toward the shore. He was limp and unconscious but was still warm.

I began yelling toward the shore, “Call 911, call 911, this guy is drowning!” Before we could get to the shoreline, a woman and man both grabbed Lopez, got him to the beach, and some volunteers frantically began administering CPR.

Veronica said the experience was “surreal,” adding, “It’s really odd. When you think about someone drowning, you imagine them yelling and thrashing around in the water, but it was just quiet and still down there.”

Other people kept saying the woman was missing, so Veronica and I and others kept diving and searching for the woman, Blanca Calva, Lopez’s wife. We weren’t having much luck, and Michigan City Fire Department divers soon entered with a water rescue rope. They found her within a couple minutes of entering the water.

Dive Team member Kyle Gish went down and retrieved Calva and passed her off to the secondary rescuer Joshua Allen, according to MCFD. Both Lopez, 21, and Calva, 19, were taken to a Michigan City hospital by LaPorte County EMS, which said Lopez was in stable condition, and Calva was critical.

Once we got back to Kankakee Sunday night I thought, “Why did we end up on that beach in Michigan City?” I believe in God, and I think He put us there for a reason. I truly believe that.

It brought me to tears, and I’m so proud of my daughter. We could’ve packed it in and gone home when the other lots were full. We were just doing our part — what anybody else would do in the same situation.

Veronica said she doesn’t feel like a hero but was just in the right place at the right time.

“I think I actually played a pretty small role,” she said.

The Washington Park Beach does have lifeguards on duty, but they leave at 6 p.m., and this all happened about 6:30 p.m. Lake Michigan is so beautiful, but it can be so unforgiving at times.

I called the hospital on Monday, inquiring about the status of Lopez and Calva, but it couldn’t give any information, citing HIPAA regulations. I asked if anyone had died from drowning, and the nurse said, “No.” I’m relieved, but I’m hoping they both make a full recovery.

When our kids were preschool age, we had them take swim lessons at our local YMCA in Indiana. Both participated in an age group swim club for about five years, and their experience is invaluable.

I swim laps a couple days a week at the Kankakee Area Y, and you never know when you might need the skill.