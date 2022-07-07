Baron calls out Boyd, Bradley

KANKAKEE — While the Kankakee County tourism agency begins to set its course to replace its soon-to-be-vacant executive director position, the situation that helped lead to the resignation of its director has not yet been forgotten.

At the conclusion of Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, Alderman David Baron addressed the immediate circumstances that likely led to the resignation of six-year tourism director Staci Wilken, and he pointed the finger at those he deemed responsible.

Baron’s statement included thoughts on Jamie Boyd, the former Kankakee County State’s Attorney and Bradley’s representative to the 11-member Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau board of directors.

While the Bradley administration and the Bradley Village Board had been preparing a resolution to have Wilken removed as the CVB’s executive director as a result of a verbally abusive exchange with Boyd at the CVB’s June 15 meeting, Baron said Boyd’s behavior was “toxic.”

Baron noted at Tuesday’s meeting Wilken has been an advocate and an ally for Kankakee County and the City of Kankakee.

He stated she has been staunch supporter of Kankakee and its capability.

Wilken submitted her letter of resignation from the CVB on Tuesday. The announcement caught many people by surprise.

“I want to be clear,” he said. “This was her call to step down. The [CVB] board did not ask her to resign. But I don’t blame her.

Baron noted at the June 15 board meeting Wilken had a moment when she became “fed up” with what he described as nonstop belittling, interruptions and personal attacks by Boyd.

“I was at the meeting. Staci’s response was no less objectionable than Jamie’s toxic behavior,” Baron said.

He added Wilken’s response was also no less objectionable than that of Bradley Mayor Mike Watson, who, Baron noted, labeled the CVB a “lousy” organization run by “lousy” people. Watson’s comments came at the village board’s June 27 meeting.

“Let me say this about what Watson said: If you think Staci Wilken of all people is a ‘lousy’ person, your judgement is severely warped. These antics coming from Bradley leadership need to be called out for what the are — blatant, ugly bullying.”

When contacted for a response to the Baron comments, Boyd at first said he would decline comment. After several moments he stated: “I’m disappointed that an alderman for the City of Kankakee made comments like that.”

Baron concluded his comments by stating the region had been hampered for many years by communities failing to cooperate. Those days had seemingly been put behind.

“It’s time for other leaders in this county to step up and say ‘enough.’ It’s the only way to confront what’s coming out of Bradley right now.”

Bradley leadership has been clear on the point that when the five-year intergovernmental agreement between the six public bodies concluded on April 30, 2024, they are not likely to sign another agreement to remain a funding source for CVB organization.