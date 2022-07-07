Aroma Park boat launch set to reopen in 2023

Could 2023 be the year the Aroma Park boat launch reopens?

Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler shed light on the Kankakee River boat launch in Aroma Park at last month’s Kankakee Valley Park District board meeting.

Funded by $1 million state appropriation legislated by Sen. Patrick Joyce [D- Essex], Wheeler said the county will dredge the launch as well as the river in that area.

The Kankakee County Board voted last month to begin the process of removing river sediment blocking the launch and the immediate surrounding area.

“While we all would like to see the entire Kankakee River system be addressed, we know that those funds are elusive at best,” Wheeler said.

“What we are focused on today is making our river safe for recreation, and the public safety infrastructure that supports our residents’ enjoyment of our greatest local natural resource. All the while, we are looking at what we can do down the road to address other areas of the river. This project is just the beginning, with much more to come.”

Currently, sand accumulation is massed at the launch and much of the surrounding area, blocking access for rescue and recreational boats to the river, according to a release from Wheeler and the county.

“As much of the sand as we can dredge with the funding, we will do that,” Wheeler explained to KVPD officials.

“The first step is to clear the sand. The second step is to invest in equipment to keep it out.”

Wheeler said dead trees will be removed as well to make the river more accessible for recreation and public safety.

The boat launch is located at KVPD’s Potawatomi Park [South Division and West Front streets] in Aroma Park.

Wheeler discussed using the parking lot to allow water to drain from the sand taken from the river before hauling it away.

Park district commissioners favored giving permission.

“Kankakee Valley Park District’s Potawatomi Park Launch has been unusable for many years due to the sand sediment,” said KVPD Director Dayna Heitz.

“This negatively affects our river emergency response as well as our recreational river users. We are thankful for the county and Senator Joyce for recognizing the importance of this project.”

The project is set for completion in the 2023 work season, according to a news release from Wheeler and the county.

The first step in the process is final engineering from Burke Engineering and permitting by various state and federal entities.

“This project is the key first step to start the process of fixing decades of neglect on one of the most valuable resources this region has,” Joyce said in the release.

The Aroma Township Fire Protection station is located near the launch.

“We can’t get our rescue boat in the water due to sedimentation,” Aroma Township Fire Chief Luke Shephard said.

“The chairman, county board and our senator all listened to our problems and responded with a plan of sediment removal, instead of another study.”

Aroma Park Mayor Brian Stump agreed.

“I can tell you one thing. Chairman Wheeler and Senator Joyce listen, and most important, they act,” Stump said. “Our greatest community asset beyond our residents is this amazing river. And she is not well.”

Wheeler represents Kankakee County on the Kankakee and Yellow Rivers Development Association, a governmental unit comprised of counties along the Yellow and Kankakee Rivers in Indiana.

The commission has completed and proposed projects that, among other things, are keeping sediment out of the Kankakee headwaters and thus Kankakee County.

“I personally want to thank Sen. Joyce for getting this project funded, and county board members John Fetherling from Manteno and Tinker Parker from Aroma Park for keeping me focused on this project,” Wheeler said.

“John is an avid sportsman and has been involved in addressing river issues for years, and Tinker places a high priority on the health of our river because that is what her constituents would have her do. They are all public servants in the truest sense of the words.”