Watseka fire displaces several apartment occupants

WATSEKA — Firefighters from 15 departments battled a blaze Tuesday in a two-story building located on the northwest corner of Walnut and Fourth streets in downtown Watseka.

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:33 a.m. to a fire on the second floor of the building in the 100 block of Walnut Street, Watseka Deputy Fire Chief Nick Peters said.

Seven occupants from three second-story apartments were able to get out unharmed, Peters said.

Occupants told investigators there were no smoke detectors, Peters said. One of the occupants said he woke to the smell of smoke, according to Peters.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be electrical.

Two firefighters were transported to the hospital for heat-related issues, Peters said.

Besides the apartments, two businesses — a travel agency and a barber shop — on the ground floor sustained water damage, according to fire officials.

Peters said firefighters were able to contain the fire to the second floor. A firewall between the building and others on the block kept the blaze contained.

“I’m proud of all these fire departments,” Watseka Mayor John Allhands said in a statement. “The training that all of these departments have working together is really showing.

“I’m especially proud of Watseka Fire and Police for leadership and protection of citizens and other possible damage to other structures.”