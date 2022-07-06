Walters to retire as Kankakee school superintendent in 2 years

KANKAKEE — It is official. Kankakee School District 111 soon will be in need of a new superintendent.

Superintendent Genevra Walters has announced her plans to retire at the close of the 2023-24 school year, two years earlier than she previously planned.

Walters has been in her position since 2014. After working the next two years, she will depart with one decade of service as Kankakee superintendent under her belt.

A native of Kankakee, Walters graduated from Kankakee High School in 1986 and had worked for District 111 prior to returning to become superintendent, with past jobs including social worker, assistant principal for KHS, and principal for Mark Twain Elementary.

During a special board meeting last week at KHS, the Kankakee School Board approved an amendment to Walters’ contract to reflect her upcoming retirement as of June 30, 2024.

The amended contract includes 6 percent raises for each of her two final years of work, plus a $15,000 post-retirement incentive to be paid 30 days after the effective date of her retirement and after receipt of her final regular paycheck.

Walters’ base salary for the 2021-22 year was $240,932.90.

The 6 percent raises will bring her base salary up to $255,388.87 for the 2022-23 school year and $270,712.21 for the 2023-24 school year.

In all other respects, the terms of the performance-based superintendent’s contract are unchanged, the agreement specifies.

Walters started in the 2014-15 school year with a base salary of $195,000.

<strong>THE DECISION TO RETIRE EARLY</strong>

After the June 27 meeting, Walters shared that she moved her planned retirement date up by two years.

Her original goal was to retire in 2026. However, her perspective has changed in recent years.

The stress of navigating the pandemic — and particularly, the reactions of adults in the community during that time — were main factors in her decision to call it quits early, she said.

“I don’t think people understand how much work superintendents had to do coming out of the pandemic,” she said. “It has been very stressful. It has been exciting for me because I like to create, but the reactions of people in the community have not been positive. It actually has been very traumatizing.”

Walters said she made the determination that she should consider retiring early around the time of the school board meeting after the election in April 2021.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/threats-to-school-officials-become-concern-in-kankakee/article_bfe54fd0-af02-11eb-9628-c32701bffb92.html" target="_blank">During that meeting</a>, some community members took to public comment to speak in defense of Walters after alleged threats and harassment were directed toward her, the school board president, and other school officials.

The district’s legal team had issued a cease-and-desist order against five individuals which outlined specific threats of violence directed to Walters and an incident of someone harassing Walters in a parking lot at night after a board meeting.

Though Walters has been unimpressed with how some adults treat one another, she emphasized that her interactions with children in the district have always been positive.

“The kids are wonderful; I just think we have focused on what our kids need, but I think we should also focus on what our adults need,” she said. “I’m not talking teachers, I mean our community. I think we need to heal as a community coming out of the pandemic. I think it was very difficult for a lot of us.”

She noted that the primary job of a superintendent is problem solving, which doesn’t always leave time for fun in the process.

“Especially with the pandemic, it is very difficult,” she said. “People treat you almost as if you created the problems.”

“I have to say, I am grieving. I will miss the kids,” she added.

<strong>YOUTH EMPOWERMENT PROGRAM</strong>

Despite a difficult past few years, Walters noted that she is excited for the future of the Youth Empowerment Program, which she helped to create in collaboration with the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The program involves District 111, the State’s Attorney’s Office, the Greater Kankakee Black Chamber of Commerce, the I-KAN Regional Office of Education, Kankakee City Life Center, Kankakee County Housing Authority, Hippocrates Medical Center, and the city of Kankakee.

Walters said the program has grown to involve 800 to 1,000 students, and she hopes the district will allow her to continue overseeing the program after her retirement.

“[The Youth Empowerment Program] is our long-term answer to gun violence and trauma,” she said.

During the June 27 meeting, the board agreed to provide $12,000 in funding per month for the Justice Academy, a feature of the Youth Empowerment Program that provides services to court-involved or at-risk youth.

Walters said the funding will come from competitive grants, including the R3 Grant [$1.4 million], Community Partnership Grant [$650,000], Freedom Schools Grant [$300,000] and some Title I funds.

“That’s what I mean by, ‘I’m going to miss the kids,’” she said. “We literally created another department [the Youth Empowerment Program] to solve the violence and the mental health issues for our students, without using local funds.”

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe explained that the Justice Academy helps students both academically and emotionally while also addressing traumas they might be facing at home.

“The Justice Academy was formed from the realization that, if we want to take a better approach to public safety, school safety, and at the same time, improve student academics, we’ve got to have something unique that covers all of those bases,” Rowe said.

Students participate in tutoring to earn privileges for extracurricular programs through community organizations, such as JABS Boxing or City Life.

The Youth Empowerment Program is open to all Kankakee County youth in sixth through 12th grades.

Other features include: restorative justice program, community service, job training, diversion program, minibikes program, college visits, government participation, mental health support, mentoring, African-American male initiative, Latino/Hispanic Alliance, girls group, debate team, and more.