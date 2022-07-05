PHOTOS: Annual fireworks show lights up Kankakee

The City of Kankakee’s Independence Day celebration and fireworks show was held Saturday at Kankakee Community College. The show was one of several in the area celebrating the long holiday weekend.

Earlier this year, it was announced Peoples Bank of Kankakee County would be sponsoring the City of Kankakee’s fireworks show in honor of the bank’s 60th anniversary.

“It seemed like a fitting thing to do,” Peoples Bank President Jeff Hammes said of the bank’s commitment to fund the entire $24,000 fireworks show that lit the sky for 25 minutes.

The show, which takes place annually at KCC, drew a large crowd — many who watched from boats anchored on the river.

Down the river in Aroma Park, a fireworks show was held at the Aroma Park Boat Club.