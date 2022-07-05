Bourbonnais trustees discuss property tax rebate referendum

BOURBONNAIS — Village officials are mulling a possible property tax rebate for Bourbonnais homeowners.

According to the posted agenda for today’s 5:30 p.m. board meeting, trustees will hear the first reading of a proposed ordinance to place a referendum on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

The village would be asking residents to increase its local sales tax by 1 percent.

That revenue would be used to rebate the amount of property taxes a homeowner of a single-family home pays to the village.

Currently, the village receives an average of $285 annually from a homeowner, Lindy Casey, the village’s marketing and public engagement manager, said.

This amount is based upon the U.S. Census estimate of Bourbonnais’ median value of $188,000 for owner-occupied housing units (2016-20).

“We have been mulling this for several months,” Mayor Paul Schore said. “We want to see what the people think.

“This is something other communities have or are considering.”

Some two years ago, Bradley approved a plan to annually rebate the village’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill. This plan remains in effect as well.

Earlier this year, Manteno village officials announced they would be offering a property tax rebate for 100 percent of the village portion of the property taxes.

The sales tax of 1 percent excludes grocery items such as food as well as vehicle titles or registrations in the state, according to state law.

The current sales tax rate in the village of Bourbonnais is 7.25 percent in three business districts. That includes 6.25 percent for the state.

If the referendum passes, the sales tax would increase to 8.25 percent.

“We will be releasing more information in the coming months if the ordinance is adopted,” Schore said.