Two homes destroyed in Manteno fire

MANTENO — Two homes were destroyed and three others damaged in a fire Friday morning in a retirement community in Manteno.

Manteno Fire Protection District Chief Scott O’Brien said firefighters from several area departments battled the fire. They were dispatched at 12:36 a.m. to Norway Drive on the northeast side of Manteno.

A fire started in a garage and spread to the house, which was destroyed, O’Brien said.

One of four other homes the fire spread to was destroyed.

The other three homes sustained smoke and fire damage, O’Brien said, adding that no residents or firefighters were injured.

Two people were displaced and received assistance from Red Cross, O’Brien said.

The cause remains under investigation, O’Brien said.

Firefighters were on scene for approximately six hours.

<strong>Thursday fire</strong>

At approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, Manteno firefighters were dispatched to a fire at a home being remodeled in the 9700 block of North 4000E Road, O’Brien said.

The fire caused $50,000 in damages, and the cause remains under investigation, O’Brien said.