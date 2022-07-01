Lynch claims 2nd district in Republican primary

About two days after the voting booths closed, the winner of the Republican Party primary for the 2nd Congressional District was determined.

Cissna Park’s Thomas Lynch, a former Iroquois County Board member and a U.S. Army veteran, has been named the winner of the GOP primary.

The three-way race between Lynch, former Illinois state representative and former Iroquois County Board member Shane Cultra and Ashley Ramos had been too close to call on election night.

It took the next two days to count the necessary ballots before it was determined Lynch would be the GOP candidate to face Democratic incumbent Robin Kelly in the Nov. 8 general election.

Lynch picked up 37.3 percent or 10,274 votes. Cultra gained 35.7 percent or 9,841 votes. Ramos had 7,463 votes for 27.1 percent.

In Kankakee County, Lynch claimed 42 percent of the vote.

“I’m happy to announce I have won my primary election to be the Republican candidate for the 2nd Congressional District in Illinois!” Lynch noted on his Facebook page.

“I’m honored that the people of the 2nd District have put their trust in me. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. I’ve been to nearly every corner of the district and the sentiment is the same everywhere. The people in Washington aren’t hearing what regular Americans are saying,” he wrote.

“I joined this race to fight for real representation. It’s time to put regular Americans in Washington. The people have the power. The fight has only just begun.”

The 2nd district includes portions of eight mostly northern Illinois counties including Kankakee, Will, Cook, Ford, Livingston, Champaign and Vermilion.

Kelly, of Matteson, has been a member of the U.S. House since 2013.