Jim Stokes, firefighter and Mr. Action, dies

KANKAKEE — Jim Stokes was known for many things.

He was a 40-year member of the Kankakee Fire Department. He founded and ran the youth program, Kids in Action, for more than 20 years. He served four years as a Kankakee 2nd Ward alderman. He drove a school bus for Kankakee schools.

But in the eyes of retired longtime Kankakee firefighter Jeff Bruno, Jim Stokes was so much more.

“The city has definitely lost a trailblazer,” Bruno said.

The two men served together on the city fire force for more than 20 years.

Retired only since Feb. 26, 2021, Stokes died Wednesday after an extended illness. He was 64.

“It’s sad that he was unable to truly enjoy his retirement, after working for so long and just retiring last year,” Bruno said. “His passing will leave a void in the hearts of all who knew him.”

Stokes joined the fire department on Feb. 26, 1981. He became a fixture within the community and was often seen throughout the community during his off-duty hours raking leaves, sweeping sidewalks, cutting grass and picking up trash with city youngsters who were part of Kids in Action.

During his career, Stokes served under 10 different fire chiefs and five different city administrations. He was hired during the Mayor Tom Ryan administration and retired when Chasity Wells-Armstrong was mayor.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said he and Stokes served together for 19 years.

“He was a great guy, and he was always there to help everyone out,” the chief said.

LaRoche said Stokes was on the force when he was hired, and Stokes made sure he felt welcomed.

“He was a guy you could count on to help out. His heart was always in the right place,” LaRoche said.

In a March 2021 Daily Journal story just after his retirement, Stokes said he couldn’t have been more pleased with his career.

“It’s been a journey,” he told reporter Jeff Bonty. “We saved lots of lives. This is the best fire department in the whole wide world. We give it everything we have.”

Stokes also served one term as 2nd Ward aldermen. He served from May 2011 to May 2015. Even before becoming an alderman, he was a frequent participant at Kankakee City Council meetings, often talking to the administration during the public comment portion of the meeting, most often about the works and needs of his Kids in Action program.

Stokes also played football at Kankakee Eastridge High School. He was a key performer of the team and played numerous positions ranging from fullback to nose guard to kicker.

“He was dedicated. Definitely dedicated,” said Terry Lewis, a former city firefighter and chief. “He was a hard worker and a good firefighter.”

Lewis said he talked to Stokes after he had celebrated his 30th year on the force. It is at 30 years when most public service employees retire because that is the point at which pension benefits no longer increase for retirement.

Lewis said Stokes was clear he had more to offer the job and simply didn’t want to leave.

“He loved being a firefighter. He wasn’t going anywhere,” Lewis said. “You could always depend on him. I was saddened to hear of his passing.”

Former two-term Kankakee Mayor Nina Epstein had many memories of Stokes during his time on the council. She said there was no question whatever Stokes did, he was going to do it with 100-percent effort.

The city council was no exception. Epstein noted he often questioned the payment of numerous bills. Because of his city employment, he was often excluded from executive sessions due to the potential conflict of interest.

“There is no question he served the community as best he could,” Epstein said. “He wanted to challenge the status quo and serve the people. What more could you ask for? Deep down, Jim was a very kind person.”

Longtime Kankakee 7th Ward Alderman Steven Hunter, who was chairman of the council’s Public Safety Committee, which had oversight of the fire department, had fond memories of the man he simply referred to as “Mr. Action.”

“I can still see him skipping around. He loved working with those kids so much,” he said. “He loved kids, and he loved doing things. He was always concerned about improving life for others. He worked with kids and taught them well.

“I’m going to miss Jim Stokes. He was quite a fellow.”