CrimeStoppers aids investigation

CrimeStoppers of Kankakee County has upped its normal reward in an effort to bring about an arrest and conviction for the person or persons involved in the triple fatal shooting in Kankakee.

The organization normally offers a reward “up to $1,000” for information and a conviction, but Larry Osenga, the organization’s president, said the group is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

This week, three dead bodies were found in a rental property at 662 W. Merchant St. The victims are said to have died as a result of gunshot wounds, according to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner.

Osenga, a 3rd Ward Kankakee alderman and a retired Kankakee police officer, stressed police cannot solve crimes nor transform a community without assistance from the public.

“Police can’t do this by themselves. They need the help of the public. People have to talk to the police. If people want these matters resolved, then they need to talk to the police,” he said.

Anyone with information should call 815-93-CRIME [815-932-7463].

— Lee Provost