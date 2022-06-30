Primary vote hit 18% locally

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County voter turnout reached 18.25 percent Tuesday and Republican Party ballots outnumbered Democratic votes by nearly a 3-1 margin, according to the Kankakee County Clerk’s office.

County Clerk Dan Hendrickson reported Wednesday that of the 64,445 registered county voters, only 11,754 cast ballots.

And of those 11,754 ballots, 10,044 were cast on election day, meaning only about 15 percent of the votes were cast in the 40-day period of early voting prior to Tuesday.

The turnout was a wildcard in Tuesday’s election.

With the primary date pushed back into late June due to U.S. Census issues, it was not known what type of voter turnout there would be for this primary.

In the primary of March 2018, which was the same type of election, the voter turnout came in at 17.8 percent, he noted.

Asked if the primary vote had been held in March, as is the normal timeframe, would the vote had been any higher, Hendrickson said it would likely have been.

He said the vote total would likely have reached about 25 percent, though that estimate came without any concrete data.

He said the county had difficulty finding enough election judges to man the 54 polling places, citing the fact more people are on vacations this time of year and people simply have more travel or other commitments in June versus March.

According to Hendrickson, there were 8,445 GOP ballots cast, compared to 3,249 Democratic ballots. In addition, there were 58 ballots cast only for a referendum question, meaning the voter was not required to declare a party.

There were also two Libertarian Party ballots cast.

Hendrickson noted he was not surprised by the heavy vote for Republicans rather than Democrats, as there were more contested races on the Republican side. He noted many Democratic races were unopposed, especially in the top statewide offices.

Why the early vote was so light is something the clerk is trying to get his arms around.

“Maybe people were just waiting for election day, or was there just a lack of interest?” he wondered. He also speculated that the public may tire of the constant election debate and advertising and they begin to tune out the entire process.

Whatever the reason may have been for the low turnout, it certainly couldn’t be blamed on the weather.

“Tuesday was a beautiful day. We could not have had better weather.”

So what kind of turnout can candidates expect for the Nov. 8 general election in which the state’s next governor will be elected?

“It’s a mid-term election. These elections normally bring in a little more than 50 percent of the voters,” he said.

Turnout likely could depend on how tight the race between Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey becomes.

“It will be the governor’s race, which moves the needle,” he said.